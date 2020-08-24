2021 Ford Bronco “Work From Beach” Rendering Isn’t Your Typical Camper Truck

Once the Bronco starts rolling off the line in Michigan alongside the Ranger mid-size pickup truck, you can bet your sweet bippy that Ford and Ford Performance will flood the market with tons of accessories. Jeep, for example, is a sweetheart of the aftermarket thanks to the endless possibilities presented by the Wrangler.
Don’t, however, expect a camper conversion because the Bronco is too new and too expensive for this kind of modification. Chopping the rearmost part of the body in favor of a composite shell is pretty difficult in its own right, but nevertheless, pixel artist Mo Aoun did exactly that to the “Work From Beach” design study.
“The personal quarantine extreme vehicle” is how Mo describes his latest work, and reading between the lines, that’s actually an expedition vehicle with a lot of bug-out appeal. Two giant windows on the sides of the camper shell, one front-facing window, no fewer than seven auxiliary lights, a good ol’ winch up front, and a roof rack are a few of the digital makeover’s highlights, along with the massive A/T tires.
It’s easy to imagine where the bed is located, and based on the size of the camper, the rig should also feature a diesel generator for living off the grid, a fridge, and plenty of storage for food and drinking water. A shower or a toilet, however, would take too much space. Another thing that sets this expedition vehicle apart from its siblings is the topographic map decals on the sides of the shell.
As for downsides, well, there’s one that definitely needs to be mentioned. Converting the Bronco into a condo on wheels adds weight, and weight is the enemy of gas mileage. Given that Ford offers 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost options and no compression-ignition engine such as the Power Stroke V6 in the F-150, the EPA-rated range of the “Work From Beach” would be abysmal at best.
It remains to be seen if the Bronco will indeed be treated to a turbo diesel. On the one hand, few people are likely to opt for this powerplant over the EcoBoosts or the plug-in hybrid scheduled to premiere next year. On the other hand, Jeep has got this niche covered with the EcoDiesel V6 from the Ram 1500.
