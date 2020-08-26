Ford Mustang "Fastback Fury" Looks Like Mad Max Gone Americana

The Pursuit Special acting as a magnet that continues to pull us towards the original Mad Max movie is a 1974 Ford Falcon XB GT, a car that, among others, comes to show the effervescent relationship Aussies have with their performance machines. But what if Mel Gibson's character would've gone for an American Ford? The rendering we have here attempts to answer that question.
This pixel portrait is quite unapologetic as an U.S. conversion for Mad Max's wheels, as, for instance, is built around a Mustang that predates the said Falcon, coming from the previous decade.
Truth be told, not much of the original is left, from the firepower to the chassis and we'll start with the first.
Note that German digital label Les Machines, which is responsible for this effort, has been meticulous in its effort to gift this first-generation 'Stang with extra firepower. So not only is the V8 lunking in the engine bay gifted with a supercharger, but it also packs a pair of turbos (hey, we can even see the turbo blankets over there).
A widebody kit? This is more of a... deep-body approach, with the way in which the wheels penetrate the metal talking about the deep chassis transformation hidden from view.
And while the front end sees the usual air dam being replaced with a splitter, while the front fenders pack air extractors, as they would on a motorsport toy, the posterior features a more complex transformation. Heck, the massive, angular wing, as well as the deep-running diffuser look like they've been lifted straight off a Pikes Peak racer.
Perhaps the best part of this visual tale is that, despite the radical transformation, this classic Ford Mustang seems to have preserved its identity. As such, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to feast your eyes on multiple angles of the virtual build.
Truth be told, not much of the original is left, from the firepower to the chassis and we'll start with the first.
Note that German digital label Les Machines, which is responsible for this effort, has been meticulous in its effort to gift this first-generation 'Stang with extra firepower. So not only is the V8 lunking in the engine bay gifted with a supercharger, but it also packs a pair of turbos (hey, we can even see the turbo blankets over there).
A widebody kit? This is more of a... deep-body approach, with the way in which the wheels penetrate the metal talking about the deep chassis transformation hidden from view.
And while the front end sees the usual air dam being replaced with a splitter, while the front fenders pack air extractors, as they would on a motorsport toy, the posterior features a more complex transformation. Heck, the massive, angular wing, as well as the deep-running diffuser look like they've been lifted straight off a Pikes Peak racer.
Perhaps the best part of this visual tale is that, despite the radical transformation, this classic Ford Mustang seems to have preserved its identity. As such, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to feast your eyes on multiple angles of the virtual build.