Ford Performance Gives You More Chances to Win a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

While the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 definitely is heavy on the collector’s scale for a future classic with its all-time high of 760-horsepower supercharged V8, the Blue Oval also made it quite prohibitive to the fans at a base MSRP of $72,900. Thus, a lottery is always better than nothing when it comes to chances of winning one – especially when Ford Performance itself gives a helping hand with a promo code.
The Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado, is offering a chance to win a Ford Performance Blue Shelby GT500 for anyone donating at least $25 until September 5th. Those feeling lucky can enter the lottery to receive even more tickets – the base donation nets three chances (plus one promo), and they can also select between $50 (6 tickets + 1 bonus + 2 promo) and $2,500 (375+150+132) offers.
As we mentioned, the officials from Ford Performance are also supporting the drawing with their own offer dedicated to performance Mustang fans. The company has devised an exclusive offer when using the “FastNews25” promotional code that will net 25 percent more entries. Anyone can enter by just following this link for the raffle.
This particular high-performance machine with 760 supercharged ponies and 625 foot-pounds of twist is packing all optional goodies Ford Performance has in store for it, from the Carbon Fiber Track Package with exposed carbon fiber wheels to the GT4 track wing, Technology Package with B&O premium sound system and even those spectacular “Over-the-Top” white stripes.
More so, the lucky winner is not only getting the GT500 for free, but also a couple of additional rewards: $1,000-worth of products at Adam’s Polishes through a special gift certificate and a spectacular GT500 Track Attack experience at Ford's Performance Racing School.
A museum maintained solely by volunteers and entirely dedicated to the history of Carroll Shelby and the Shelby American Team, the Shelby American Collection has on display Cobra, Shelby Mustang and Ford GT 40 vehicles at its home in Boulder, Colorado. These, alongside names such as Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles, Dan Gurney, Bob Bondurant, Phil Hill, Phil Remington, and others made incredible history in auto racing during the 1960s and later.
As we mentioned, the officials from Ford Performance are also supporting the drawing with their own offer dedicated to performance Mustang fans. The company has devised an exclusive offer when using the “FastNews25” promotional code that will net 25 percent more entries. Anyone can enter by just following this link for the raffle.
This particular high-performance machine with 760 supercharged ponies and 625 foot-pounds of twist is packing all optional goodies Ford Performance has in store for it, from the Carbon Fiber Track Package with exposed carbon fiber wheels to the GT4 track wing, Technology Package with B&O premium sound system and even those spectacular “Over-the-Top” white stripes.
More so, the lucky winner is not only getting the GT500 for free, but also a couple of additional rewards: $1,000-worth of products at Adam’s Polishes through a special gift certificate and a spectacular GT500 Track Attack experience at Ford's Performance Racing School.
A museum maintained solely by volunteers and entirely dedicated to the history of Carroll Shelby and the Shelby American Team, the Shelby American Collection has on display Cobra, Shelby Mustang and Ford GT 40 vehicles at its home in Boulder, Colorado. These, alongside names such as Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles, Dan Gurney, Bob Bondurant, Phil Hill, Phil Remington, and others made incredible history in auto racing during the 1960s and later.