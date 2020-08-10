Ford Performance Gives You More Chances to Win a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

While the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 definitely is heavy on the collector’s scale for a future classic with its all-time high of 760-horsepower supercharged V8, the Blue Oval also made it quite prohibitive to the fans at a base MSRP of $72,900. Thus, a lottery is always better than nothing when it comes to chances of winning one – especially when Ford Performance itself gives a helping hand with a promo code.

