The Larisa aka W has “Yachting's Best Kept Secret” as the Interior Designer

5 Ford Dealership in Ohio Is Selling Supercharged Mustang GT for Just Over $40,000

2 Ford Performance Gives You More Chances to Win a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

1 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback "Copperback" by Ringbrothers Is up for Grabs

This 2007 Ford Mustang Is Now an Off-Road Monster with a Working Snorkel

If the standard Ford Mustang is too mainstream for you and what you want is actually a car that can conquer not only the tarmac but also the mud, here’s a custom build that’s ready for adventure. 13 photos



The car/monster features front upper and lower sway bars and is now equipped with a custom-built lift kit that uses Pro Comp rear shocks.



At one point a typical



The snorkel is fully functional, while the tires are 265/75 R16 Maxxis Buckshot M/T with Pro Comp wheels.



As for the interior, there are some improvements here too, including a racing steering wheel because really why not and an aftermarket radio because everybody wants to connect their iPod when climbing hills.



As far as the engine is concerned, the Mustang is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine with 161,000 miles (259,000 km) on the clock. However, the owner of the car, who is now trying to sell it on



The price of the car is something that only bidders can decide, as the off-road Mustang is now being auctioned off on eBay. The starting bid is $5,500, and whoever wants to buy it outright can see the car in person in North Augusta, South Carolina. This one of a kind Mustang has become an off-road monster thanks to massive upgrades, and it all starts with a custom-built DOM tubing front bumper with aluminum skid plates and rocker guards.The car/monster features front upper and lower sway bars and is now equipped with a custom-built lift kit that uses Pro Comp rear shocks.At one point a typical 2007 Ford Mustang , the car has also received a GT500 touch with a new front grille, bumper, hood, and LED lights, although worth knowing that is the reverse lights are built specifically for this car and use LED.The snorkel is fully functional, while the tires are 265/75 R16 Maxxis Buckshot M/T with Pro Comp wheels.As for the interior, there are some improvements here too, including a racing steering wheel because really why not and an aftermarket radio because everybody wants to connect their iPod when climbing hills.As far as the engine is concerned, the Mustang is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine with 161,000 miles (259,000 km) on the clock. However, the owner of the car, who is now trying to sell it on eBay , says that the off-road monster has been used for less than 1,000 miles (1,600 km) since it’s been built recently. The engine has also received a bunch of fixes as part of the upgrade, including a new spark plugs, a new water pump, and fresh coolant.The price of the car is something that only bidders can decide, as the off-road Mustang is now being auctioned off on eBay. The starting bid is $5,500, and whoever wants to buy it outright can see the car in person in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.