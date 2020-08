AMG

Last year,decided to limit the number of cars it sells and going forward, we might witness the death of our favorite V8 sports coupes or sedans. Not a week passes without us thinking about that C63 rumor or wondering where the next-gen prototype is.Of the Big 3 German luxury automakers, Mercedes is the closest to offering a muscle car. The C63 Coupe even got measured up against a Camaro recently. Then again, Audi and BMW can also be accused of muscle car mania. How else would you explain the uncivilized behavior of the E92 M3?That thing used to crash almost as much as a Mustang when leaving car meets... almost. And that's how we're going to introduce another one of those renderings you guys love to hate. It's a mixture between two types of muscle, the Mercedes-AMG type and that of a Mustang Shelby GT350. Even though the Europeans are responsible for making the exotic stuff, the Mustang is actually the precise track toy here. And with an available manual gearbox, naturally-aspirated high-revving V8 and stiff suspension, the GT350 is somehow much more like a classic AMG race car.Face swap artist superrenderscars imbued the 'Stang with some AMG character by giving it slightly rounder air intakes, a Panamericana grille and headlight halos that are a lot like those from the GT sports car. For the bonus round, we also brought you a GT500 face swapped onto a Toyota Supra. Do you know how they say the Coyote or the LS is the cheapest engine to swap in for power gains? Well, that's what you need to imagine here.