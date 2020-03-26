This Guy’s Lada “AMG” Has So Many Speakers the Car Literally Dances

Audio upgrades are something really common these days because, let’s be honest about it, because who doesn’t like to listen to music at the best possible quality when stuck in traffic?
And just like any other upgrade, the modifications that you bring to the stock audio on a car can be anything from modest to insane, and very often, these choices are only limited by the budget, in the first place, and how loud you want the music to get in the second place.
This Lada Samara owner, for example, wasn’t necessarily interested in how much the audio upgrade is going to cost, as the only thing he wanted was to push the bass level beyond the limit that you typically see every day.
Add to that the AMG badge on the back and this is without a doubt a one-of-a-kind Lada Samara that you might have a hard time sitting in if the driver turns on the radio.
Unfortunately, we don’t have any specifics regarding the audio upgrade, but the man’s Instagram account (some posts also embedded at the end of the article) offers several shots of this Lada Samara “AMG” and the plethora of speakers installed on the doors and in the back of the car. It’s not necessarily the sexiest car around, but the speaker upgrade is worth a look, there’s no doubt about it.
As for the price of the whole upgrade, that’s something only the owner can tell accurately, but to be honest, there’s a pretty good chance the speakers themselves cost more than the car.
Of course, this isn’t something that anyone can do, so if there’s anything to applaud in this project, it’s the man ambition to make this car what’s likely the loudest Lada ever made. Too bad the loud thing doesn’t concern the engine though.
