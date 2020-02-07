Mercedes-AMG Baby Sportscar Rendered, Out for Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Blood

As Mercedes-AMG is working to develop the next generation of its GT (you'll find spyshots of the current car's swansong, the Black Series, in the gallery), gear heads can't stop wondering if the company will also introduce a sportscar slotted below the newcomer.
The rendering we have here comes to portray such a machine: this definitely exemplifies the concept in mid-engined form and qualifies as eye candy.
However, the ingredients of the image are obvious: we're looking at traditional Mercedes-AMG elements, such as the Panamericana grille and those air-hungry intakes, with this front end being pixel-mated to the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 (of course, the Zuffenhausen machine would be a rival for the potential M-AMG development) - helmet tip to social media label Carlifestyle for the work that now occupies our screens.
"What are the chances of Affalterbach actually building such a toy?" I hear you asking.
For one, the summer of 2018 brought rumors on this topic, but there were no solid clues on the matter to back up the wishful thinking.
Even so, we should consider the fact that the demise of the SLC/SLK compact roadster has left a void that could be filled by the baby sportscar we're talking about.
Of course, with sportscar sales being limited, building a business case for a dedicated platform doesn't seem likely. Instead, we could expect the GT successor mentioned in the intro to share its architecture with the entry-level sports car.
And while Porsche has recently introduced the naturally-aspirated, non-hybrid 718 GTS pair alongside the 718 Cayman GT4 and Spyder, you can expect the potential Mercedes-AMG baby go-fast machine to feature a certain degree of electrification.
Heck, we could even allow our imagination to go wild and think of an all-electric model of the sort that would arrive as part of the three-pointed star's dedicated EQ brand. However, if such a plan does exist, it should come to fruition later in the decade.
However, the ingredients of the image are obvious: we're looking at traditional Mercedes-AMG elements, such as the Panamericana grille and those air-hungry intakes, with this front end being pixel-mated to the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 (of course, the Zuffenhausen machine would be a rival for the potential M-AMG development) - helmet tip to social media label Carlifestyle for the work that now occupies our screens.
"What are the chances of Affalterbach actually building such a toy?" I hear you asking.
For one, the summer of 2018 brought rumors on this topic, but there were no solid clues on the matter to back up the wishful thinking.
Even so, we should consider the fact that the demise of the SLC/SLK compact roadster has left a void that could be filled by the baby sportscar we're talking about.
Of course, with sportscar sales being limited, building a business case for a dedicated platform doesn't seem likely. Instead, we could expect the GT successor mentioned in the intro to share its architecture with the entry-level sports car.
And while Porsche has recently introduced the naturally-aspirated, non-hybrid 718 GTS pair alongside the 718 Cayman GT4 and Spyder, you can expect the potential Mercedes-AMG baby go-fast machine to feature a certain degree of electrification.
Heck, we could even allow our imagination to go wild and think of an all-electric model of the sort that would arrive as part of the three-pointed star's dedicated EQ brand. However, if such a plan does exist, it should come to fruition later in the decade.