Mercedes-AMG GT "McDonald's" Has Logo in AMG Badge, Looks Funny

Seeing more and more Mercedes-AMG owners inserting the McDonald's logo into the Affalterbach badges that adorn their machines has me wondering: what if these people are in a private online group that aims to see the said stunt being introduced on all of the brand's models, new and old? Such an initiative might be easier said than done, especially since getting your hands on certain models that wear the said label can be (nearly) impossible these days.
On a more serious note, I have to point out the fact this is the third example of the sort we get to discuss. The first, which landed in October last year, involved a Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. As for the second, this revolved around a Mercedes-Benz CLS63.
When it comes to the machine sitting before us, this looks like a GT-R and then some - the latter part refers to the Brabus logo that joins the said junk food visual stunt on the posterior of the German supercar. So perhaps the German tuner's work is here to help the driver run away from those he trolls even quicker.
What about the AMG logo on the wing, then? Well, this could be there to ensure that nobody actually believes that the three-pointed star's performance arm has dropped a collab with the American chain.
Judging by the number of cars whose owners engage in such shenanigans (can you imagine how many more of them are out there?), it's probably safe to say this is currently a trend on social media. Among others, this means there might be certain rendering artists who come up with virtual representations of the phenomenon.
More importantly, it appears that the automotive producer doesn't take such giggles seriously. You know, like Ferrari does when it sends cease and desist letters to those who play with its badges, whether we're talking about actual builds or renderings.
