Building an AMG Replica Wheel (DIY) From a Steelie Looks Simple

The DIY culture has grown stronger than ever and yet the sheer fact that something can be brewed "at home" doesn't mean it should. Case in point with the AMG replica wheel that brought us here.
This rolling thing started out in life as an average steeling, but, following a custom build process, it now resembles the rims you'd find on Affalterbach machines.
So, there you have it: you can follow the simple steps in the video below and you'll be able to gift your machine with AMG-like wheels on an uber-tight budget. However, before you head over to the garage and start putting your skills to work, there are a few things you should consider.
First of all, welding your own wheels means there's a serious chance of mechanical failure when coming across a pothole, for instance.
Secondly, the sheer idea of replica wheels won't earn you too much praise, in spite of what certain people who build entire supercar replicas will tell you.
Then there's the fact that you need to put at least half a car length between you and the wheel - that's what it takes for the imperfections to remain unnoticed, AMG tab and all.
Note that the crazy build we have here comes from Garage54. We're talking about a Russian YouTube label that recently started caring about the wheels it might place on its wacky builds. So yes, this AMG piece isn't the only steel wheel-based replica the crew built, with that title going to the "Vossen" unit you can find in the second clip below.
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, let's try to end this tale on a positive note, even though that doesn't seem facile, shall we? Perhaps it's nice that we have Russian Youtubers building things like this AMG DIY replica wheel, so nobody else has to.
So, there you have it: you can follow the simple steps in the video below and you'll be able to gift your machine with AMG-like wheels on an uber-tight budget. However, before you head over to the garage and start putting your skills to work, there are a few things you should consider.
First of all, welding your own wheels means there's a serious chance of mechanical failure when coming across a pothole, for instance.
Secondly, the sheer idea of replica wheels won't earn you too much praise, in spite of what certain people who build entire supercar replicas will tell you.
Then there's the fact that you need to put at least half a car length between you and the wheel - that's what it takes for the imperfections to remain unnoticed, AMG tab and all.
Note that the crazy build we have here comes from Garage54. We're talking about a Russian YouTube label that recently started caring about the wheels it might place on its wacky builds. So yes, this AMG piece isn't the only steel wheel-based replica the crew built, with that title going to the "Vossen" unit you can find in the second clip below.
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, let's try to end this tale on a positive note, even though that doesn't seem facile, shall we? Perhaps it's nice that we have Russian Youtubers building things like this AMG DIY replica wheel, so nobody else has to.