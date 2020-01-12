Renntech Tunes Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ To 600 PS

Known for extreme creations such as the E7.4RS and R3+ Monster, the peeps at Renntech are knowledgeable in all things Mercedes-Benz. Stylized as RENNtech, the Florida-based tuner is much obliged to modify the A 45 S 4Matic+ to a level that you wouldn’t believe possible for a road-going hot hatch.
“A power boost up to 475 PS and 575 Nm is currently tested for the M139 engine,” but that’s only the starting point for Renntech. 550 and 600 PS are also possible, and if you were wondering, the latter option translates to 592 horsepower at the crankshaft. From a 2.0 liter engine. With a single turbocharger.
The most extreme choice implies more than a re-flashed engine control unit. Renntech has to modify the turbocharger along with the exhaust system, with or without the optional Exhaust Valve Module. The tuner doesn’t mention a thing about strengthening up the transmission to handle that torque.
On the visual front, the most obvious upgrade over the bone-stock model comes in the guise of aluminum wheels, measuring either 19 or 20 inches. Cast wheels and forged wheels are also available, and the latter is manufactured exclusively for Renntech by U.S. company Vossen. The demo car in the photo gallery is equipped with Performance Series RPS 10.2 Infinity Spoke Option wheels.
“A matching spring set with modified spring rates for lowering the vehicle is also available now,” though we’re not sure if this modification can make that much of an improvement over the automaker’s standard setup and ride height. After all, the A 45 S 4Matic+ is already the most extreme hot hatchback out there.
The S also happens to be an extremely expensive car, stating at 61,820.50 euros in Germany before any options whatsoever. The Edition 1 package adds €9,877 to the price, the nicest seats cost €5,259.80, the aerodynamics package retails at €1,844.50, and Multibeam LED lighting will set you back €499.80.
Make no mistake about it, the A 45 S 4Matic+ isn’t affordable nor was intended to be within the reach of the masses. What comes as uncanny, however, is the roller blind storage compartment in the center console. Mercedes-AMG wants 41,65 euros for such a simple feature despite the already prohibitive starting price of the vehicle.
