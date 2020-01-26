2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Facelift Leaked, Horizontal Taillights Look Polarizing

With the non-AMG Mercedes-Benz E-Class W213 having leaked online earlier this month, the time has come for the Afflaterbach version to make its way onto the web ahead of schedule. So here we are, staring at a picture that reveals the posterior of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 in sedan guise.
As it has been the case with multiple performance machines, such as the yet-unreleased 992 Porsche 911 Turbo and G80 BMW M3, this super-sedan seems to have been caught on camera while still inside the factory.
Now, those of you who have been following our stories on the mid-cycle revamp of the E63 won't be surprised by the new taillight layout. To be more precise, the vertical clusters of the current car have made room for horizontal units. And while this helps the three-pointed star strengthen its family design identity, linking the look of the E63 to the new wave of compact Mercedes-AMG models, it might just split opinions among fans.
Then again, this low-quality pic, which came to us via the Cochespias Instagram page (you'll find the post below), obviously doesn't offer all the details, so it's too early to jump to conclusions. For instance, while this seems to be the range-topping E63 S, we can't really tell for now.
Nevertheless, the chrome strip connecting the taillights has remained in place, while the E63-defining boot lid spoiler comes with a black finish matching that of the roof (choosing this finish for the latter means making the overall design appear lower).
Another difference, albeit a more subtle one, comes from the four trapezoidal exhaust tips, which are now individual rather than being split into two pairs as on the outgoing model.
When it comes to the side of the car you can't see in this pic, you can expect a melange involving elements such as the Panamericana grille that now defines most range-topping M-AMGs, along with the slimmer headlights showcased by the leak mentioned in the intro.
On the tech front, the E63 will follow what can be described as a performance vehicle trend: it will deliver meatier numbers, albeit while sounding tamer in the process, as we recently discussed in a more detailed article.
So while a 48V mild-hybrid setup will see an alternator-starter electric motor placed in between the engine and the 9-speed automatic tranny (the multi-plate clutch will continue to replace the torque converter), this should bring an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of twist. Of course, the most important benefits are not the top end figures, but the improved all-round performance and the boosted fuel efficiency.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 will be less vocal than its thunder god predecessor, though, due to the introduction of a Gas Particulate Filter that will allow the car to comply with ever-stricter emission regulations in the EU.
Fortunately, the E63 will continue to be offered in both sedan and wagon guise and you can expect to meet these Autobahn weapons by late fall.
