Mercedes-Benz CLS63 Gets McDonald's Logo in AMG Badge And It Looks Amusing

Do you want fries with that V8? This is a question that the owner of the (supposed) Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG that brought us here should always expect. After all, the gear head has thrown the McDonalds logo right in the middle of the AMG badge adorning the sexy back of the machine.
Judging by the details mentioned in the Facebook posts that showcase the Affalterbach hamburger this CLS has become, the four-door coupe was spotted doing its thing in Paris.
Now, one might obviously wonder why the aficionado behind the wheel of the CLS63 considered the middle letter of the factory badge wasn't enough. And the answer has to do with the leg reflections we see in the car's body: it's all about grabbing attention.
The second-gen Mercedes-AMG CLS63 is a beast of a machine and can cater to a family's transportation needs, as I found out early last decade (here's the review). But, it still flies under the radar, so it's not difficult to understand the extra spice. Besides, such badging stunts help such toys remain fresh - such an achievement is particularly difficult for the CLS now that the badge is slotted below the Mercedes-AMG GT63 Four-Door.
Much to nobody's surprise, this isn't the first time we talk about the junk food chain's logo being used for such purposes. For instance, we discussed a similar stunt last fall, when a Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe came under the spotlights.
And the shenanigan sitting behind the screen probably won't be the last of its kind - so, how about those fries?
PS: We can't discuss M-AMG without also mentioning what's happening over in BMW Motorsport land. For one thing, we recently came across an E36 BMW M3 that had received a 2020 3 Series nose job. And yes, the kidney grille size gap between the said 3er generations makes for quite a heated debate.
