Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Exit Rumored, Aston Martin Takeover Suggested

Oh, and by the way, don't forget the Mercedes then returned to Formula 1 in 2010 by acquiring Brawn GP. Three years of Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg helped the team with developing the car as much as possible, then the first constructors’ championship title came in 2014 with the help of Lewis Hamilton. Since then – and including 2019 – Mercedes is dominating the series.There’s no denying the three-pointed star could present us with the second seven-time world champion this year if Lewis continues to drive like a man on a mission, but there are a few unknown variables in regard to the 2021 season. One of them is the team’s exit from the sport and the buyout by Aston Martin under business mogul Lawrence Stroll. Autocar.co.uk and Racefans.net jointly report about the two possibilities. When pressed about the subject, Daimler AG and the other parties refused to comment. A meeting that would seal the fate of Mercedes-in Formula 1 is scheduled for February 12th according to sources, but there’s still a long way to go until the inevitable becomes reality.Mercedes will surely continue to supply engines to McLaren and Racing Point, and potential deals are in the pipeline with Williams and Aston Martin. The question is, why would the three-pointed star leave Formula 1 after winning everything since the ‘14 competitional season?“Mercedes has publicly set itself the goal of saving 1.4 billion euros by the end of 2022.” If Lawrence Stroll will indeed be involved with the team, chances are Racing Point will be sold to a Russian billionaire from Belarus - Dmitry Mazepin. As for concerns, Red Bull Racing won't like these circumstances. The Austrian team has Aston Martin as the title sponsor, which means there’s a knock-on effect on the horizon if the report turns out to be true.On an ending note, Mercedes-AMG turning into Aston Martin is the perfect storm for the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Scuderia Ferrari. The British racing driver admitted that he’s been contacted by the Prancing Horse, and looking at the bigger picture, it would be a dream come true to end one’s career in Formula 1 by racing for the most revered team on the grid.Oh, and by the way, don't forget the 2021 season will see Formula 1 single-seaters go through a few changes as well.