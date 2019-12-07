autoevolution

Racing Point Owner Lawrence Stroll Could Buy Aston Martin, Rename F1 Team

7 Dec 2019, 20:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Motorsport
What is now called the SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team was known as Force India last year. Based in Silverstone and powered by Mercedes, the outfit finished 2019 seventh in the constructors’ championship ahead of Alfa Romeo, Haas, and the increasingly struggling Williams.
11 photos
Racing PointRacing PointRacing PointRacing PointRacing PointRacing PointRacing PointRacing PointRacing PointRacing Point
The backing of Lawrence Stroll, billionaire extraordinaire and the father of Racing Point driver Lance Stroll, has helped the team get out of the financial slump from the Vijay Mallya era. The Canadian businessman, however, is understood to have set its sights on a new acquisition.

“Billionaire poised to launch a bid for a major stake in Aston Martin,” is how Autocar.co.uk reports the unconfirmed deal. The plan is to buy the British automaker while the stock value is still low, and as expected, neither Lawrence nor Andy Palmer commented on the subject.

The Adeem/Primewagon group from Kuwait is the majority stakeholder right now, the Strategic European Investment Group holds a third of the company, and Daimler AG owns four percent. The reason neither party is willing to confirm the report is that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is a listed company, and as such, it’s not allowed to make an announcement this big without a takeover bid and a contract that would seal the deal.

AML stock value rose somewhat after Autocar and RaceFans.net published their stories, and the latter also refers to Racing Point becoming Aston Martin if the deal goes through. Former head honcho David Richards wanted Aston Martin back in Formula 1 in 2010, but his wish never materialized. The company had raced in the king of motorsports in 1959 and 1960 with the DBR4 but didn't score a single point with Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori.

The biggest problem of adding the Aston Martin name to the Racing Point team would be Red Bull, whose title sponsor is the Gaydon-based automaker while the engines come from Honda. Red Bull is also helping Aston Martin with the Valkyrie hypercar and two other projects, namely the Valhalla and mid-engined Vanquish.
Racing Point aston martin Lawrence Stroll Lance Stroll Red Bull F1 rumors
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 EditionThe Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 Edition
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DBXASTON MARTIN DBX Large SUVASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN Rapide AMRASTON MARTIN Rapide AMR LuxuryASTON MARTIN Rapide EASTON MARTIN Rapide E LuxuryAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day