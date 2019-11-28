These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money

Aston Martin Partners with Bowmore Whisky, but You Still Shouldn’t Drink & Drive

In today’s most random pairing, Aston Martin and an old and reputable Scotland distillery say they will be releasing bottlings and “lifestyle experiences” together, whatever the latter may means. 15 photos



So, Aston Martin Lagonda and Bowmore have joined forces for a partnership that, they say, will see them “create an exclusive series of outstanding products and experiences.” They don’t say what these exact products will be, other than bottlings created with input from the Aston Martin design team, which will honor heritage and cutting edge design and manufacturing techniques.



They also mention something about offering “lifestyle experiences” across the globe by means of the partnership, but don’t go into details. These could literally be anything, so there’s no sense in trying to guess them at this point.



Though tight-lipped about their plans, representatives for both brands are very generous with words of praise for each other. And hellbent on explaining that the collaboration does make sense.



“Aston Martin embodies Bowmore’s commitment to time, with the craft and patience required to make sports cars and single-malt Scotch whisky very much intertwined,” Albert Baladi, President and CEO of Beam Suntory, owner of the Bowmore brand, says. “These shared values will underpin our series of product innovation and experiences with Aston Martin, and we can’t wait to collaborate on what will be a defining and industry leading collaboration for years to come.”



Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Andy Palmer adds: “This series of limited-edition bottlings are going to be very special collectors’ items for the whisky connoisseur and Aston Martin enthusiast. As brands we have a lot in common. We both focus on indulging our customers with exquisitely-designed, beautifully-crafted products, often producing limited edition specials that celebrate our heritage.”



