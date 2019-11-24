Aston Martin “Will Probably” Offer V12 Engine Option in the DBX

Before the veils came off, we all knew what kind of underpinnings to expect from the DBX utility vehicle. The luxurious newcomer features the Second Century platform from the DB11, DBS Superleggera, and V8 Vantage, hence the possibility to fit twelve cylinders and two turbochargers under the hood.
Andy Palmer confirmed the possibility of “other engine derivates” to Road & Track magazine, and all we can say is that V12 options are a must for the DBX to take on the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. For the time being, the most powerful evolution of the AE31 is the DBS GT Zagato.
The special edition with DBS Superleggera underpinnings features 760 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, translating to 3.3 seconds to 60 and 211 miles per hour at the top end of the engine and transmission. With those resources, the DBX will definitely become a much more interesting choice in its class.
"We're committed to doing an AMR in every one of our range,” added Palmer about the future of Aston Martin, “so that [the DBX] would be an obvious candidate.” It remains to be seen if there’s a case to be made for the manual transmission found in the limited-run V8 Vantage AMR, but still, a stick shift and three pedals in a luxury utility vehicle don’t make too much sense in this particular segment.
The DBX as it’s available to order these days comes exclusively with the wet-sump V8 from Mercedes-AMG, a hot-V design capable of cranking out 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough for 4.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour and a top speed of 181 miles per hour, figures that make even the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga Speed blush with admiration for Aston’s first SUV.
It’s also worth taking into consideration Mercedes’ plans to electrify the 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging technology. In the 73 series, this option is expected to total approximately 800 horsepower.
