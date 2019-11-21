Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept

In fact, the difference between the DBX concept and the series model is far greater than the one between the Bentley EXP 9F and the production Bentayga. These two Bentleys are at least similar in terms of body style and some details, but what Aston Martin did was essentially ditch the concept’s design in favor of something totally different.
The DBX concept, revealed at the 2015 Geneva motor show, looked like a slightly larger One-77 on stilts and with space for four people inside. The concept was pretty cool because it was quite unique - how many high-riding more traditional looking coupes do you know?
However, its design and philosophy didn’t trickle down into the production car one bit. We’re not even sure Aston Martin planned to make a production version of it, or what the reason behind its creation was. Maybe at first the company did want to make the production DBX along the same lines as the concept, but it ultimately wend down a much more sensible road.
What resulted is by no means bad, although it is a bit underwhelming compared to the concept. The production DBX certainly has character and it has its unique style, yet at the same time, it’s also visibly similar to pretty much all its rivals - the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus or Audi Q8.
SUV shape could have resulted in disaster, and the fact that it didn’t is definitely positive. Just look back at when Porsche first tried its hand at making an SUV - the first-generation Cayenne was (and still is) by many definitions hideous.
And its design brief was similar to the one for the DBX - Porsche designers had to make an SUV that looked unmistakably Porsche-esque, all while maintaining its capability and keeping it a practical well-sorted vehicle. The first-gen Cayenne was a great SUV in many respects, but the way it looked certainly left a lot to be desired.
Aston Martin, on the other hand, got it right for its very first SUV. The production-spec DBX looks really good from pretty much any angle and it’s still undeniably a modern Aston. Its design isn’t groundbreaking, or as cool as it could have been had the designers stuck to the idea behind the DBX concept, but it’s still a solid effort.
In fact, I think it’s probably the best looking out of the entire group of super SUVs and, unlike some of them, it for some reason doesn’t look ridiculous going off road. Had Aston kept the formula presented by the concept, the resulting DBX would have looked really out of place mud plugging - this production version, though, doesn’t and it relishes getting dirty.
Besides, the segment for SUVs costing in the millions is still unoccupied, and one manufacturer is bound to enter it at some point in the (probably near) future. Aston Martin could step in with a production version of the DBX concept, charge as much as it wants for it because it will be the only one of its kind, and watch the orders flow in.
