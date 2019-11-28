Dominator Yachts’ Peppermint Will Take You From London to NYC on a Single Tank

Announced on the occasion of the company’s 20th anniversary last month, the Peppermint is currently under construction and will be unveiled at the Cannes boat show 3 years from now. Peppermint features in-house naval architecture, interior designs by Luca Catino and exterior design by Dominator Shipyard. It’s almost the same as the flagship 28-meter Ilumen, only bigger and made entirely of carbon.Dominator Yachts makes bespoke vessels, and Peppermint already has an owner. He happens to travel a lot, so Dominator made for him the perfect superyacht that can take him from London to New York on a single tank – while he chills in luxury.Peppermint is able to cover 4,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots, accommodating up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms and 7 crew. Each of its 3 decks is decorated in a different style, meant to appeal to seasoned travelers. The flybridge has a Middle Eastern theme, including a hookah lounge and a traditional bar.The upper deck is inspired by Asia, with lifestyle and detox as the focus: there is a yoga studio, a smoothie bar and a workout room, all complemented by expansive windows that allow in natural light and beautiful vistas. The aft cockpit, main saloon and galley have an European theme and include exhibits of contemporary Milanese art.The owner’s suite on the main deck is like a Manhattan penthouse in the middle of the ocean. Dominator Yachts says its forte is the built-in glass shower room, which creates the impression that he’s becoming one at sea. He’ll have little privacy, but at least he’ll merge with the elements. Sort of.Other amenities include hot tub and plunge pool, a touch-and-go helipad, private deck and beach club.