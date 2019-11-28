autoevolution

Dominator Yachts’ Peppermint Will Take You From London to NYC on a Single Tank

28 Nov 2019, 13:34 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
No one wants to be stuck in the same spot while traveling for long distances, unless, of course, that place happens to be a superyacht. The 42-meter Ilumen Tri-deck Peppermint, from Dominator Yachts, is the first of its category and size to have transatlantic capability.
9 photos
The Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tankThe Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tankThe Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tankThe Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tankThe Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tankThe Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tankThe Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tankThe Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint will be the first to travel from London to New York on a single tank
Announced on the occasion of the company’s 20th anniversary last month, the Peppermint is currently under construction and will be unveiled at the Cannes boat show 3 years from now. Peppermint features in-house naval architecture, interior designs by Luca Catino and exterior design by Dominator Shipyard. It’s almost the same as the flagship 28-meter Ilumen, only bigger and made entirely of carbon.

Dominator Yachts makes bespoke vessels, and Peppermint already has an owner. He happens to travel a lot, so Dominator made for him the perfect superyacht that can take him from London to New York on a single tank – while he chills in luxury.

Peppermint is able to cover 4,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots, accommodating up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms and 7 crew. Each of its 3 decks is decorated in a different style, meant to appeal to seasoned travelers. The flybridge has a Middle Eastern theme, including a hookah lounge and a traditional bar.

The upper deck is inspired by Asia, with lifestyle and detox as the focus: there is a yoga studio, a smoothie bar and a workout room, all complemented by expansive windows that allow in natural light and beautiful vistas. The aft cockpit, main saloon and galley have an European theme and include exhibits of contemporary Milanese art.

The owner’s suite on the main deck is like a Manhattan penthouse in the middle of the ocean. Dominator Yachts says its forte is the built-in glass shower room, which creates the impression that he’s becoming one at sea. He’ll have little privacy, but at least he’ll merge with the elements. Sort of.

Other amenities include hot tub and plunge pool, a touch-and-go helipad, private deck and beach club.

Dominator Yachts Dominator Yachts Peppermint superyacht luxury yacht nyc Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Ilumen 42M Tri-deck Peppermint
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
KIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactKarma GTSKarma GTS LuxuryRENAULT EspaceRENAULT Espace Large MPVAUDI RS Q8AUDI RS Q8 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day