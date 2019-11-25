autoevolution

World’s First All-Carbon Superyacht Khalilah Goes Up for Sale

25 Nov 2019, 22:20 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you’re in the market for something truly exquisite (and flashy) this Christmas, you’re in luck: the world’s first all-carbon superyacht has just gone up for sale. You may have some trouble putting it under the tree, but that’s a minor detail that can be taken care of at a later time. Just buy the biggest bow you can find. 
9 photos
Khalilah, the world's first all-carbon superyachtKhalilah, the world's first all-carbon superyachtKhalilah, the world's first all-carbon superyachtKhalilah, the world's first all-carbon superyachtKhalilah, the world's first all-carbon superyachtKhalilah, the world's first all-carbon superyachtKhalilah, the world's first all-carbon superyacht
All jokes aside, the stunning Khalilah superyacht is switching hands, with the current owner asking for the equivalent of $31 million for it. For this kind of money, you get the first-ever all-carbon yacht ever built, finished in custom gold, fully equipped with toys, and spacious and luxurious interiors by Palmer Johnson (whose team also built it).

Khalilah was built in 2014 and unveiled one year later, and has been making headlines ever since. The 160-foot cruiser isn’t just light, but also comes with revolutionary, wave-penetrating hull that ensures high speeds and stability with optimal fuel consumption. Khalilah is equipped with twin 16V MTU diesel M94 engines and can reach speeds of 26 knots, boasting a transatlantic range when cruising at 15 knots. It was designed for high performance and it delivers on the original promise.

Khalilah can accommodate 11 guests in 5 vast staterooms and a 9-person crew, and includes stunning amenities like an alfresco dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows for breathtaking vistas at sea, a skylounge, a sunken spa pool on a sheltered terrace, high-tech entertainment systems and contemporary LED light installations. All interiors are finished in bleached birch wood paneling with Asian elements, breathing an air of ultra-luxury and sophistication.

The current owner is selling the superyacht with a matching 20-foot tender (also finished in custom Cordova Gold) and an impressive array of toys, including hoverboard, jet skis and a jet pack, wakeboard, paddle boards, kayaks and inflatables.

The superyacht is listed exclusively with Superyachts Monaco and is in excellent condition.
Khalilah superyacht luxury yacht tender luxury
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Arkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating VillaArkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating Villa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Samurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of ArtSamurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of Art
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
Latest car models:
AUDI e-tron SportbackAUDI e-tron Sportback Medium SUVMINI John Cooper Works GPMINI John Cooper Works GP CompactMERCEDES BENZ EQVMERCEDES BENZ EQV Large MPVFORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day