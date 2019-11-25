World’s First All-Carbon Superyacht Khalilah Goes Up for Sale

If you’re in the market for something truly exquisite (and flashy) this Christmas, you’re in luck: the world’s first all-carbon superyacht has just gone up for sale. You may have some trouble putting it under the tree, but that’s a minor detail that can be taken care of at a later time. Just buy the biggest bow you can find.
All jokes aside, the stunning Khalilah superyacht is switching hands, with the current owner asking for the equivalent of $31 million for it. For this kind of money, you get the first-ever all-carbon yacht ever built, finished in custom gold, fully equipped with toys, and spacious and luxurious interiors by Palmer Johnson (whose team also built it).
Khalilah was built in 2014 and unveiled one year later, and has been making headlines ever since. The 160-foot cruiser isn’t just light, but also comes with revolutionary, wave-penetrating hull that ensures high speeds and stability with optimal fuel consumption. Khalilah is equipped with twin 16V MTU diesel M94 engines and can reach speeds of 26 knots, boasting a transatlantic range when cruising at 15 knots. It was designed for high performance and it delivers on the original promise.
Khalilah can accommodate 11 guests in 5 vast staterooms and a 9-person crew, and includes stunning amenities like an alfresco dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows for breathtaking vistas at sea, a skylounge, a sunken spa pool on a sheltered terrace, high-tech entertainment systems and contemporary LED light installations. All interiors are finished in bleached birch wood paneling with Asian elements, breathing an air of ultra-luxury and sophistication.
The current owner is selling the superyacht with a matching 20-foot tender (also finished in custom Cordova Gold) and an impressive array of toys, including hoverboard, jet skis and a jet pack, wakeboard, paddle boards, kayaks and inflatables.
The superyacht is listed exclusively with Superyachts Monaco and is in excellent condition.
