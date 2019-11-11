autoevolution
 
You’d think sailing the oceans on a 295-foot luxury yacht would be a solid enough experience on its own, but you haven’t met the DreAMBoat, the latest bespoke luxury yacht from the Dutch shipyard Oceanco.

Oceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational Groups

DreAMBoat (no word on why the peculiar spelling was needed) is a massive, gorgeous yacht that marks the first time talented designer Terence Disdale and Espen Øino worked together: Øino designed the exterior, and Disdale the interior. It was finished in early 2019 and went on her maiden voyage in the summer of that same year, but not after extensive customization at the behest of her new owner.

He, of course, chose to remain anonymous, but a spokesperson for him told Yacht Charter Fleet that all modifications were made with his family in mind. And what modifications they were!

DreAMBoat includes anything from a giant on-board pool to 2 jacuzzis, an open-air cinema, swimming platform, tender garage and plenty of dining areas. It is the perfect superyacht that blends luxury with entertainment, and appeals to multigenerational groups.

It took 18 months to build and customize DreAMBoat, but she was well worth the wait. Disdale and Øino are 2 of the most famous yacht designers in the world, and their historic collaboration led to the creation of a luxury vessel that brings refinement and efficiency together in equal measure.

With full-carbon exterior, the superyacht can accommodate 23 guests and a crew of 33. It includes incredibly amenities such as a 20-foot swimming pool on the main deck, and 2 jacuzzis – one of which is on a private deck, a spa, a gym, a beach club and an open-air cinema theater. It’s fitted with oversize windows that allow in natural light and offer passengers incredible vistas at sea, while the interiors are awash with cozy but luxurious materials: leather, mother-of-pearl, natural wood, limestone floors, and semiprecious stone vanities.

“We always strive to avoid the ‘big wow’ factor that soon becomes boring. We believe that DreAMBoat with her quietly sophisticated interior is indeed a future classic,” Øino explains.

“The exterior deck areas flow seamlessly into the interior spaces maintaining continuity and consistency,” he adds. “The external decks offer a variety of living spaces and experiences with the sundeck probably being the biggest in its class with ample space for entertainment and lounging both in the shade and in the sun. The fixed and loose furniture, as well as the upholstery and cushions, all provide an inviting and harmonious ensemble which complement the external design of the yacht very well.”

The entertainment options available to guests don’t stop here, either: the vessel also comes with plenty of water toys, a custom-made diveboard, and the latest in AV / IT.

She is also quite environmentally-friendly, with Oceanco putting much thought into keeping her as green as possible, all things considered. Though powered by two 4828.0hp MTU 20V4000M73L diesel engines, she comes with a heat recovery system and an inventory of hazardous materials (ECO-IHM).

After initial water tests, DreAMBoat went sailing with her new owner and his family, which included kids and grandkids. Hence the need to make her into a superyacht that would offer a little something for all tastes and ages.

“From the first time the owner saw the boat – still in pink faring compound in the outfitting facility – and met all involved in the project, he knew that the combination of Espen’s timeless exterior, Terence Disdale’s elegant and calming interior and Oceanco’s ability to deliver the boat on time and to the quality he required, was just right for him,” Dan Jackson, the owner’s representative, tells the same media outlet. “So, after some minor enhancements made to suit him and his family, we got right into it and here we are.”

Here’s DreAMBoat still at the shipyard, before customization.

