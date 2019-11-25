2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far

Hublot Launches Limited Edition Watch That Tells the Time Backwards

Dubai Watch Week 2019 saw history being written when Hublot unveiled a brand new movement that tells the time backwards, with the Classic Fusion Special Edition Bronze Anticlockwise, exclusive to the UAE with partners Ahmed Seddiqqi & Sons. 6 photos



Made of bronze, the piece was 5 years in the making before the big unveiling. Based on the Classic Fusion, it uses the proprietary Hublot movement, modified to allow the hand to go backwards. It is also the first 45 mm Classic Fusion that doesn’t have a running seconds hand or a date window, which adds to its exclusive status.



Classic Fusion watches rarely carry any numerals on the dial, but this one has hour markers at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 in Eastern Arabic numerals – a subtle hint to the unique movement that makes it go “back in time,” as Hublot likes to say.



Only 100 pieces of the Classic Fusion Special Edition Bronze Anticlockwise will be made, all in sunburst bronze with a gray dial. The bronze on the case has been treated to prevent further aging, and is a perfect match to the rubberized gray alligator strap that fastens with a clasp made of the same bronze.



"As modern-day alchemists, we always strive to find original ways of connecting the past to the future. For that, we looked into turning back time with our completely new anticlockwise movement, which we housed in a case made from bronze, one of the first-ever alloys to be used by man," David Tedeschi, Regional Director for Hublot Latin America & Caribbean and Middle East & Africa, says of this very special and quite impressive Hublot limited edition timepiece.