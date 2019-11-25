autoevolution

Hublot Launches Limited Edition Watch That Tells the Time Backwards

25 Nov 2019, 22:50 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Gadgets
Dubai Watch Week 2019 saw history being written when Hublot unveiled a brand new movement that tells the time backwards, with the Classic Fusion Special Edition Bronze Anticlockwise, exclusive to the UAE with partners Ahmed Seddiqqi & Sons.
6 photos
Big Bang “10 Years” Haute JoaillerieBig Bang “10 Years” Haute JoaillerieBig Bang “10 Years” Haute JoaillerieBig Bang “10 Years” Haute JoaillerieBig Bang “10 Years” Haute Joaillerie
According to Hublot, the timepiece is an “homage to the avant-garde spirit of Hublot” and “a collector’s edition that defies the test of time and tradition.” It is also a landmark in watchmaking, in that it presents a brand new mechanical movement that sends the hands anticlockwise.

Made of bronze, the piece was 5 years in the making before the big unveiling. Based on the Classic Fusion, it uses the proprietary Hublot movement, modified to allow the hand to go backwards. It is also the first 45 mm Classic Fusion that doesn’t have a running seconds hand or a date window, which adds to its exclusive status.

Classic Fusion watches rarely carry any numerals on the dial, but this one has hour markers at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 in Eastern Arabic numerals – a subtle hint to the unique movement that makes it go “back in time,” as Hublot likes to say.

Only 100 pieces of the Classic Fusion Special Edition Bronze Anticlockwise will be made, all in sunburst bronze with a gray dial. The bronze on the case has been treated to prevent further aging, and is a perfect match to the rubberized gray alligator strap that fastens with a clasp made of the same bronze.

“As modern-day alchemists, we always strive to find original ways of connecting the past to the future. For that, we looked into turning back time with our completely new anticlockwise movement, which we housed in a case made from bronze, one of the first-ever alloys to be used by man,” David Tedeschi, Regional Director for Hublot Latin America & Caribbean and Middle East & Africa, says of this very special and quite impressive Hublot limited edition timepiece.
Hublot luxury watch Classic Fusion Hublot UAE Dubai luxury
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Arkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating VillaArkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating Villa
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Samurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of ArtSamurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of Art
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
AUDI e-tron SportbackAUDI e-tron Sportback Medium SUVMINI John Cooper Works GPMINI John Cooper Works GP CompactMERCEDES BENZ EQVMERCEDES BENZ EQV Large MPVFORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day