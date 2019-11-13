autoevolution

Vanqraft VQ16 Is a Tiny Yacht That’s Fast Like a Water Scooter

13 Nov 2019, 21:23 UTC ·
by
Remember all those times when you wished your water scooter came with a little more room for friends and perhaps a bit more comfort. Vanquish Yachts has heard your plight and has created the perfect superyacht tender.
Vanqraft VQ16 is the best of both worlds: it’s a miniature yacht that acts just like a water scooter, or a fast water scooter that’s just as comfortable and luxurious as a yacht. It brings together extreme fun and ultimate comfort in one product, and boasts of being the superyacht tender you’ve been waiting for all along.

Designed by Guido de Groot Design and Studio Delta, the VQ16 is 5 meters (16 feet) long, keeping to the general lines of all the other Vanquish yachts. Made of fiberglass, it features 2 passenger seats up front and padded benches in the rear, while the helm seat is located in the middle.

Compact and extremely maneuverable, the VQ16 is just like any Vanquish yacht, except on smaller scale. It can comfortably sit 6 people in total, 1 driver and 5 passengers, with plenty of leg room, without compromising on the “fun” aspect. In fact, Vanquish says that the crossover was designed with “serious fun” in mind.

Fitted with a 1.8-liter Yamaha engine with jet propulsion that’s capable of outputting 200 hp, the VQ16 can cover long distances and reach top speeds of 40 knots. If that’s still not fast enough for you, Vanquish is also offering a supercharged Veloce version that will deliver top speeds higher than 50 knots. Either model is customizable to your needs, Vanquish says – but doesn’t go into the specifics of what exactly you can customize about it.

Vanquish says that you can sail the VQ16 in reverse if you need to, which adds to the flexibility. The vessel is built flat in the hull, so that it can easily fit into any tender garage.

Pricing is available upon request, but reports in the media place it in the $89,000-106,000 range.
