Slammed Aston Martin V8 Vantage Is Real, Sits on "Bentley" Wheels

25 Nov 2019, 17:05 UTC ·
I'm pretty sure that James Bond, no matter of his evolution, wouldn't be the kind of driver who prefers a slammed machine. However, a Japanese builder seems to disagree and has set out to create a lowered Bond mobile - we're talking about an Aston Martin V8 Vantage here.
This is a now-old V8 Vantage, the kind built built between 2005 and 2017, with the machine having been given a conversion that dramatically changes its appearance without requiring a massive investment.

The factory V8 Vantage is no DBX, but it might seem so if we compare its fixed ride height with the lowest air suspension setting for the model seen here. That's right, we're looking at a bagged Aston, which isn't as bad as it might seem to purists.

For one thing, the air springs mean the one behind the wheel can adjust the ground clearance, so while this setup is for your local car meet, clearing a driveway exit requires a different one - these days, you can control the said hardware via an app, if you so wish.

It's no surprise that the new shoes of the GT play an important role here. And, to explain the title above, these appear to be custom wheels whose centers replicate the Bentley design and pack the badge of the Crewe carmaker, while their lips speak of the tuning subculture this machine belongs to.

And since we mentioned purists, the fact that we're actually looking at a V8 Vantage Roadster might just mean a part of them will cut this build some slack - after all, the open-top model was never the sharpest in the range.

This lowered Gaydon toy was modded over in Japan, with the project coming from Kazuki Ohashi. We're talking about a gear head who loves to play with icons, with this Ferrari Testarossa delivering a good example of his work.

