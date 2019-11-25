autoevolution

Aston Martin Valkyrie Working Prototype Demonstrated at Silverstone, It's Loud

Valkyrie is the name of the most powerful, exciting, and aggressive-looking Aston Martin ever meant to hit the public roads. AM-RB 001 is a no-nonsense hypercar with Red Bull Racing expertise, crazy aerodynamic traits thanks to Adrian Newey, and such a beautiful soundtrack that it makes men go weak in the knees.
The source of this sound is a V12 with natural aspiration. Cosworth started developing the engine from a four-cylinder, then cranked everything up to 1,160 horsepower (1,176 PS) with the help of a kinetic energy recovery system. All the suck-squeeze-bang-blow goes to the rear wheels with the help of a seven-speed DCT from Ricardo, the company that also produces transmissions and engines for McLaren.

Tipping the scales at a little over a tonne, the Valkyrie has been filmed as a working prototype at Silverstone earlier this month. Uploaded on the YouTube channel “anytimespy,” the clip showcases the vehicle doing a few laps on the British circuit in front of customers. The 2.5-million pounds sterling hypercar is nearing production, and all told, only 150 examples of the breed will be made for the entire world.

Aston Martin also plans to enter the World Endurance Championship’s hypercar class in 2021 with the Valkyrie, but first, two prototypes will take to the track in 2020 for a few tests. The British automaker’s purpose is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was 1959 when Aston Martin crossed the finish line first with a certain Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori behind the wheel of the DBR1 with an inline-six powerplant.

Turning our attention back to the on-track demo of the 001, the test was restricted to 9,000 revolutions per minute. Production models can hit 11,100 rpm, an absolutely majestic figure for a road-going car. On the other hand, let’s not forget that the Valkyrie is all about maximum form factor thanks to Adrian Newey. In other words, the Formula 1 engineer’s know-how is pretty much a guarantee the Valkyrie handles like a dream.

