Aston Martin DBX Superleggera Looks Spot On, Could Happen Next Decade

21 Nov 2019, 12:26 UTC
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, welcome to the Internet. This is a place where the introduction of the first SUV in the history of Aston Martin is met with the dream about an even quicker version - meet the DBX Superleggera, which, of course, is a mere rendering, at least for now.
At first, the nameplate of the go-faster Aston might be a bit difficult to digest. After all, Superlegerra is the Italian word for "superlight" and while this might work just fine for the DBS, seeing it attached to the DBX, which tips the scales at a meaty 4,940 lbs in its launch form, leads to the effect mentioned above.

Then again, we now live in a real world where Porsche's Taycan can be a Turbo (S) and Ford's Mach-E is a Mustang, at least as far as official branding goes, so let's move past the said badging, shall we?

The possibility of the British automotive producer creating an entire DBX family only seems natural, even though it might be a tad early to think of this at the moment. And while Aston Martin could hypothetically position a new derivative below the DBX we have right now, the company's positioning means that the chances of an even meaner version are higher, at least for the first part of the vehicle's life cycle.What would the actual changes be?
For one thing, the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood has already been taken well past 550 hp, its DBX output, by Affalterbach.

Then there's the aero. For the "standard" model, the Gaydon has focused on using its performance car knowledge to optimize daily use - for instance, the airflow at the back of the vehicle is directed in a way that should keep the rear window clean. However, we could expect more aggressive aero for a future spiced-up version.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Aston Martin DBX Superlegerra proposal in the rendering below (pixel tip to Carlifestyle).

