Ferrari Roma vs. Aston Martin Vantage Design Comparison Tells the Truth

Not everybody says it, but this thought certainly sits on a lot of enthusiasts' minds - the brand spanking new Ferrari Roma looks quite a bit like an Aston Martin. Then again, some people say the same about Fords, with many Blue Oval machines having maintained the Gaydon-style front grille despite AM having long left the Ford family. So, how different is the Roma to your "average" Aston?
Sure, we can all rely on our eyes in the quest to answer the question above. However, we are now here to see what an actual designer thinks of this.

To be more precise, digital artist The Sketch Monkey has come up with a design comparison involving the Roma, the Aston Martin Vantage and a concept car that's representative of the Grand Tourer genre.

We're talking about the Maserati Alfieri. This is a show you that landed back in 2014 and previews the replacement for the GranTurismo. Of course, given the age of the concept and the electrification of the said Maser, perhaps a few adjustments are required, but we've covered this in a dedicated tale. Of course, the looks of the fresh Fezza could've also been influenced by the Alfieri.

Returning to the three-way comparo we have here, Marouane (this is the actual name of the designer) has turned to a simple procedure: all three cars were stripped of specific features such as badges or grilles, while they've been fitted with the same wheel design.

And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, Marouane takes us through the visual comparison with ease. That's not to say this clip is low on surprises, as you'll notice when Porsche's name gets mentioned.

In the end, there's only so much one can do when the melange must include a big engine up front and two passengers in the middle, while following strict pedestrian crash safety and aero "regulations". And if you still think Maranello could've done things differently, you should stay tuned, as a story on this topic is set to land within the next 6 hours.

