The Trident brand has vowed to maintain the emotional driving experience that has made its Grand Tourers famous for so many decades and we should get to see the results of that promise next year.Note that the automaker has traditionally been transparent in terms of its future product plans. So, based on recent presentations, we know that 2020 will bring the first electrified Maserati sportscar.We're talking about a GT based on the Alfieri concept, which, as stated in the presentation that's part of the gallery above, will feature a hybrid powerplant. And an all-electric version is expected to come further down the line.The plan also includes a compact crossover slotted below the Levante, with this expected to offer both all-electric and hybrid powertrains starting from 2021.Returning to the GT backbone of the future Maser range, I've brought along a rendering that might give us a few hints of the vehicle's look.The image, which you can notice in the social media post below, comes from Lorenzo Carpignano, a designer who works with Pininfarina, the Italian design house that penned the GranTurismo via American designer Jason Castriota.This proposal packs the same classic sportscar proportions of the Maserati Alfieri concept, albeit coming with a more aggressive approach. Then again, the said concept dates back to 2014, so it's clear that the upcoming model needs a fresh touch. So now that Ferrari has expanded its GT lineup by adding the Roma coupe to the Portofino coupe-cabriolet, perhaps Maserati will sharpen up its styling.The newcomer will obviously be offered in both fixed-roof and open-top form. As for its tech side, the said presentation talks about the partial electrification adding 175 kg (386 lbs), while offering e-capabilities with full active torque vectoring.