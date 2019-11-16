autoevolution

Ferrari Roma Gets a Facelift, Looks More like a Modern Ferrari

16 Nov 2019, 18:06 UTC ·
The introduction of the Ferrari Roma has caught quite a few gear heads by surprise. And I've brought along a rendering that might just limit the said effect. However, this shouldn't have happened in the first place and there are at least two reasons for it.
The first reason has to be the wave of recent rumors talking about a fixed-roof Portofino-like model. And while the said coupe-cabriolet Fezza is a Grand Tourer and the Roma is situated somewhere in between the GT and the supercar categories, the newcomer still fits the said forum chat rather well.

As for the second, this revolves around the late Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne having pretty much confirmed the arrival of a new-age Dino.

Now, those who took the reincarnation of the retro model named after Enzo's son literally were probably expecting a twin-turbo V6 rather than the TT V8 found in the mid-front section of the Roma - these expectations were also aided by the rumors talking about the Italian automotive producer's return to the V6 architecture.

So, back to the Roma. The styling of the newcomer has split aficionados into two main camps. The first camp believes this is the first properly beautiful product Maranello has released in years (specials like the Monza SP1/SP2 don't count here).

As for the second group, there's no denying the fact that this talks about the Italian exotic resembling the machines built by Aston Martin. However, that's not exactly accurate and here's why.

Well, digital artist Nicolas Proulx has come up with a redesign for the Roma and this might just bring the fresh arrival closer to the look you'd expect from a contemporary Prancing Horse. So, how does the digitally touched model compare to the original? Check out the social media post below to be the judge of this.

Note that the changes done to the Ferrari Roma are limited, with the front grille being an example as good as any. Nevertheless, these tiny elements appear to have a noticeable effect on the design.

Ferrari Roma Ferrari rendering speed shot v8
