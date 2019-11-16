Widebody Toyota FT-1 Concept Looks Better Than any SEMA Supra

Toyota has been rewarded with ample sales and a huge reputation boost. However, they still deserve a pat on the back after making the Supra so similar to the original concept, the FT-1.
But the two never sat together to compare notes. What we're trying to hint at is that, like most similar-looking machines, people tend to forget the differences, which is honestly superficial. That's like ignoring the differences between the Olsen twins and Elizabeth.
One obvious difference is that the FT-1 has a more pronounced nose, swooping down with the lines of the hood. Also, its intakes seem less fake, and the roof wraps around the body more tightly.
Many have tried to render a 2020 Supra that's closer in design to the original concept. But this set of images goes the other way. Brad Builds took the 3D model of the FT-1 and gave it a body kit that's similar to all the Supra tuning projects that flooded the SEMA show this year.
You have a much deeper aero set, with carbon fiber blades and wings sucking the concept onto the ground. Also, the widebody look makes the sleek concept into a muscular bodybuilder with extra-thick tires to boot. Around the back, much of the original character is retained, though things like the exhaust and vents. When going into production, the Supra took a more practical approach in that department.
We still fondly remember the impact this study had. Back then, it was just one of many cool-looking concepts, and it wasn't clear if Toyota was even thinking of putting it into production. Then came the rumors, which didn't talk of any BMW inline-6 powertrains, but about a twin-turbo V6 derived from Lexus tech or even a hybrid. They also hinted at a lot more power, about 50% over what the car currently produces.
