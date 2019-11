Widebody Toyota FT-1 Concept Looks Better Than any SEMA Supra

But the two never sat together to compare notes. What we're trying to hint at is that, like most similar-looking machines, people tend to forget the differences, which is honestly superficial. That's like ignoring the differences between the Olsen twins and Elizabeth.One obvious difference is that the FT-1 has a more pronounced nose, swooping down with the lines of the hood. Also, its intakes seem less fake, and the roof wraps around the body more tightly.Many have tried to render a 2020 Supra that's closer in design to the original concept. But this set of images goes the other way. Brad Builds took the 3D model of the FT-1 and gave it a body kit that's similar to all the Supra tuning projects that flooded the SEMA show this year.You have a much deeper aero set, with carbon fiber blades and wings sucking the concept onto the ground. Also, the widebody look makes the sleek concept into a muscular bodybuilder with extra-thick tires to boot. Around the back, much of the original character is retained, though things like the exhaust and vents. When going into production, the Supra took a more practical approach in that department.We still fondly remember the impact this study had. Back then, it was just one of many cool-looking concepts, and it wasn't clear if Toyota was even thinking of putting it into production. Then came the rumors, which didn't talk of any BMW inline-6 powertrains, but about a twin-turbo V6 derived from Lexus tech or even a hybrid. They also hinted at a lot more power, about 50% over what the car currently produces.