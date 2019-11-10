2020 Toyota GR Supra 3000GT Is a TRD Special, Not a Mitsubishi

They call SEMA 2019 a "Supra spam," and rightfully so. But not since the Hellcat have tuners been so crazy about a car, which couldn't make us happier. This project is called the Supra 3000GT Concept, a combination of tribute and potential accessories showcase.
To most JDM aficionados, the 3000GT will sound like a Mitsubishi. However, the name doesn't imply Toyota is working on a successor to that other legendary sports car. No, it's just meant to honor the Mk IV special edition that, in 1994, was put together to celebrate racing success in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.
Our first reaction to this SEMA special was "how did they make it look older." The A90 chassis (the Mk V) has been rounded out significantly, especially with the way the hood is shaped. Up close, it looks like a car from 20 years ago that's been restored and modernized.
We also believe the company is using the concept to preview a number of components it plans to sell through its TRD division, either as a special edition or a body kit, depending on the model. For example, the rocker panels are the same as on the Wasabi concept, another SEMA Supra from Toyota. The wing is familiar as well, while the fact that some components are from carbon fiber can only fill us with joy.
Based on the brushed metal effect, the color is a wrap, made to pop using streaks of yellow. Making room for the 19-inch wheels and Brembo big brake pack are some custom fender flairs. Other mods include coilover suspension and custom exhaust peeking out from behind a cool diffuser.
The interior is race-oriented, with Bride carbon buckets plus a noticeable increase in wattage via Pioneer. Other than that, it's pretty restrained... at least by 2020 Supra standards.
