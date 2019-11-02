Bugatti Batmobile Concept Looks Like a Front-Engined GT

View this post on Instagram

Bugatti La Finale A glimpse of my bachelor thesis, more renders to come! --- Render done by Aleksandar Krndija, check out his work @whitenoisevisuals #cardesign #transportationdesign #automotivedesign #vehicledesign #bugatti #bugattidivo #chiron #bugattichiron #bugattichironsport #supersport #design #fstorm #render #sportscar

A post shared by @ serkan_budur on Oct 6, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT