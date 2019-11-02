Bugatti Batmobile Concept Looks Like a Front-Engined GT

Remember the times when Batmobiles weren't contraptions that looked like mechanical monsters, sitting closer to mighty road cars instead (this has often been the case with Batman's pre-2015 rides)? Well, the rendering we have here proposes just that, inviting us to imagine a Bugatti Batmobile.
Now, those of you who are tuned into our #SpeedShot tales (yep, there's a dedicated tag) might be familiar to this virtual contraption.
And that's because we talked about this Molsheim machine interpretation about one month ago. Nevertheless, Serkan Budur, the digital artist behind the concept, has now delivered a more elaborate take on the matter - by the way, this happens to be the gear head's bachelor thesis.
It seems that another artist, Aleksandar Krndija, has turned the first's illustration into the stunning rendering that brought us here.
And while the entire appearance of the machine seems to have a batmobile aroma, the devil is in the details with this one. So make sure to you use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to zoom in on the various elements of the car.Come to think of it, this machine appears to be fit for the job
Let's take a moment to think about Bruce Wayne's life, shall we? Sure, the billionaire has completed Batman adventures on so many occasions, but don't you think the man has his moments, when he simply needs to relax?
Well, being a Bugatti, this toy might just allow the figure to do all that speeding towards his destination.
And, as mentioned in the October feature, the idea of a front-engined Bug is part of the rumors that have been floating around for the past decade - it was 2009 when the crown jewel marque of the Volkswagen Group introduced the 16C Galibier concept portrayed in the gallery above, a super-saloon that, sadly, has remained confined to our imagination.
