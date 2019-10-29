Grey and Blue Bugatti Chiron Shows "Blend In" Spec

autoevolution
 

As the keen-eyed among you have noticed, non-metalic hues are back in fashion. And machines belonging to the Volkswagen Group deserve special credit for this - from Skodas and Audis to Porsches, these toys help bring back the glossy look. Heck, this even applied to Bugattis and we're here to talk about an example.
To be more precise, the Chiron we have here comes dressed in a shade of grey that's not unlike Ingolstadt's Nardo Grey, a color that has also made its way to the Zuffenhausen lineup (here's a 991.2 Neunelfer GT3, as well as a 991.1 911 R wearing the said shade).

As opposed to the many Chirons that see black dominating their exterior, this Molsheim machine allows us to check out ever crease defining its styling.

Then again, it's not like uber-dark shades are missing from this configurations, with these being used for a few body details, as well as for the wheels of the monster.

So yes, we could say this Bugatti Chiron is trying to blend in, as much as 1,500 horsepower hypercar can achieve such a feat.

And we've reached the part of the tale where we mention the blue accent color of the W16 monster. As far as the exterior is concerned, this is only featured on the door mirrors and the brake calipers.

However, the cabin makes up for that, with the stunning color covering most of this intimate environment.

And, fortunately, the social media post below, which portrays the Bugatti in Cannes (of course), also allows us to feast our eyes on the interior, so keep in mind to use the swipe feature.

Now, all this Bugatti spec talk might've gotten you in the mood for some configurations that do the opposite, helping the machines they cover stand out. So here's a Baby Blue example for you.

