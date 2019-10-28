Red and Black Bugatti Chiron Shows "Eye Candy" Spec

Is this the Bugatti Chired? No, that would've required more of the hypercar's surface to be covered in the said striking shade. Instead, we're looking at a Chiron that makes use of Red for certain details.
Most of the real estate we have here comes in a dark finish. And yes, this is typical for the Molsheim machine, as the multitude of configurations spotted so far have proven.
Nevertheless, it appears that the owner of the car wanted the beast to sport an accent color. And this is where Red comes into play, with the color being featured on the horseshoe grille surround, the air blades up front, as well as on those majestic wheels.
Upon closer inspection, we notice the said shade also covering the area between the windshield and the "hood" (the engine is not underneath this, remember?) and a part of the door mirrors.
And while this pic of the 1,500 horsepower monster doesn't take us inside the vehicle, we can still see enough of the cabin to talk about this part of the spec.
Thus, it's safe to say that Red and Black trade proportions for the cabin (compared to the exterior of the car).
Whether we're talking about the exterior or the interior of this Bug, it's obvious that such a spec won't please everybody. Then again, whether you love it or not, you have to admit it can't be ignored.
Besides, if you're looking for a Bugatti Chiron spec that makes this one appear tame, perhaps this "Swedish Flag" example is just the thing. Not quite sure about it? Okay, perhaps this Chrome Bugatti Chiron is more suitable for the said role.
And if that doesn't do the trick either, we can try to talk about Chiron Sport configurations and how this Zebra turns heads like few others.
