autoevolution
 

Red and Black Bugatti Chiron Shows "Eye Candy" Spec

28 Oct 2019, 13:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Is this the Bugatti Chired? No, that would've required more of the hypercar's surface to be covered in the said striking shade. Instead, we're looking at a Chiron that makes use of Red for certain details.
33 photos
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Bugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record CarBugatti Chiron Record Car
Most of the real estate we have here comes in a dark finish. And yes, this is typical for the Molsheim machine, as the multitude of configurations spotted so far have proven.

Nevertheless, it appears that the owner of the car wanted the beast to sport an accent color. And this is where Red comes into play, with the color being featured on the horseshoe grille surround, the air blades up front, as well as on those majestic wheels.

Upon closer inspection, we notice the said shade also covering the area between the windshield and the "hood" (the engine is not underneath this, remember?) and a part of the door mirrors.

And while this pic of the 1,500 horsepower monster doesn't take us inside the vehicle, we can still see enough of the cabin to talk about this part of the spec.

Thus, it's safe to say that Red and Black trade proportions for the cabin (compared to the exterior of the car).

Whether we're talking about the exterior or the interior of this Bug, it's obvious that such a spec won't please everybody. Then again, whether you love it or not, you have to admit it can't be ignored.

Besides, if you're looking for a Bugatti Chiron spec that makes this one appear tame, perhaps this "Swedish Flag" example is just the thing. Not quite sure about it? Okay, perhaps this Chrome Bugatti Chiron is more suitable for the said role.

And if that doesn't do the trick either, we can try to talk about Chiron Sport configurations and how this Zebra turns heads like few others.

Bugatti Chiron Bugatti supercar spec game hypercar W16
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport 300BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport 300 ExoticBUGATTI CentodieciBUGATTI Centodieci ExoticBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticBUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day