autoevolution
 

Bugatti EB110 Drag Races Koenigsegg Agera, Destruction Follows

1 Nov 2019, 13:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
It's not often that you get to zoom in on a Bugatti EB110 - this conclusion stands on its own and we are now here to add something: drag racing. And that's because we can talk about such a battle involving the senior Bug and the Koenigsegg Agera X.
4 photos
Koenigsegg Agera Drag Races Bugatti EB110Koenigsegg Agera Drag Races Bugatti EB110Koenigsegg Agera Drag Races Bugatti EB110
Andermatt, Sweden was the playground that saw the velocity beasts going at it, with the shenanigan having taken place earlier this year, as part of the Supercar Owners Circle event.

Sure, there's a word for describing such a drag race and that has to be unbalanced. But the purpose of the stunt wasn't to bring on a battle that would lead to tight bets, with the whole thing focusing on the spectacle instead.

For one thing, the 90s icon that is the Bugatti EB110, which is present here in the less aggressive GT trim (think: not the Super Sport), packs 560 hp courtesy of a quad-turbo 3.5-liter V12. The Agera X, has fewer cylinders and less turbos, but its TT 5.0-liter V8 churns out a massive 960 ponies.

As far as the quarter-mile translation of those muscle numbers goes, the Angelholm machine can play the 1,320 feet game in 10 seconds flat, while the EB110 GT needs a still-impressive 11.4s for the job.

Returning to the Swedish adventure that saw the two getting together, you should know the owner of the Bugatti was determined to see how his machine stacks up against newer velocity heroes.

So, while the battle against the Egg awaits you at the 0:45 point of the clip below, you'll also see the pre-VW era Bugatti battling a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and a RUF CTR3 Clubsport.

Will we ever get to see the Bugatti Centodieci, which is the marque's tribute to the EB110, at such an event? Well, we can only hope so.

Koenigsegg Agera Koenigsegg Bugatti EB110 Bugatti drag racing supercar speed shot
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Trunk or Treating Is Halloween Tailgating at Its Best (and Safest)Trunk or Treating Is Halloween Tailgating at Its Best (and Safest)
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Halloween Is Perfect for Trick or Treating and Car TheftHalloween Is Perfect for Trick or Treating and Car Theft
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
KOENIGSEGG models:
KOENIGSEGG JeskoKOENIGSEGG Jesko ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera RSKOENIGSEGG Agera RS ExoticKOENIGSEGG One:1KOENIGSEGG One:1 ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera SKOENIGSEGG Agera S ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera RKOENIGSEGG Agera R ExoticAll KOENIGSEGG models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day