Bugatti EB110 Drag Races Koenigsegg Agera, Destruction Follows

It's not often that you get to zoom in on a Bugatti EB110 - this conclusion stands on its own and we are now here to add something: drag racing. And that's because we can talk about such a battle involving the senior Bug and the Koenigsegg Agera X.
Andermatt, Sweden was the playground that saw the velocity beasts going at it, with the shenanigan having taken place earlier this year, as part of the Supercar Owners Circle event.
Sure, there's a word for describing such a drag race and that has to be unbalanced. But the purpose of the stunt wasn't to bring on a battle that would lead to tight bets, with the whole thing focusing on the spectacle instead.
For one thing, the 90s icon that is the Bugatti EB110, which is present here in the less aggressive GT trim (think: not the Super Sport), packs 560 hp courtesy of a quad-turbo 3.5-liter V12. The Agera X, has fewer cylinders and less turbos, but its TT 5.0-liter V8 churns out a massive 960 ponies.
As far as the quarter-mile translation of those muscle numbers goes, the Angelholm machine can play the 1,320 feet game in 10 seconds flat, while the EB110 GT needs a still-impressive 11.4s for the job.
Returning to the Swedish adventure that saw the two getting together, you should know the owner of the Bugatti was determined to see how his machine stacks up against newer velocity heroes.
So, while the battle against the Egg awaits you at the 0:45 point of the clip below, you'll also see the pre-VW era Bugatti battling a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and a RUF CTR3 Clubsport.
Will we ever get to see the Bugatti Centodieci, which is the marque's tribute to the EB110, at such an event? Well, we can only hope so.
