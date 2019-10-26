autoevolution
 

Widebody Bentley "Continental GT" Looks Like a Racecar

As the Crewe aficionados among you might have already noticed, this isn't actually the new Continental GT. Instead, we're dealing with a widebody rendering using the 2015 EXP 10 Speed 6 - which previewed the production car - as a starting point.
However, the title above mentions the Conti GT with the idea of providing inspiration for automotive developers wishing to come up with widebody kits for the grand tourer.

You see, whether we're talking about the original Continetal GT (the actual 2003 model, along with its later evolutions) or the new one that currently populates shworooms, it can be incredibly difficult to come across a widebody kit that doesn't ruin the line of the machine.

And if you're looking for an example that screams "overkill", Mansory's work should do the trick. Of course, this applies to most of the kits delivered by the said tuner, not just those targenting Bentley machines.

Sure, there will always be buyers for such kits. After all, the market for them is driven by demand. But, as mentioned above, the idea here is to have an aero package that doesn't scream for attention, but rather grabs this as an effect of its brilliance.

Well, the EXP10 Speed 6 rendering sitting before us seems to do the trick. Perhaps the magic of the aero package lies in the fact that it appears to be inspired from the racing incarnations of the Conti GT.

Esa Mustonen, the digital artist behind this pixel play, seems to have produced a balanced approach and I'm inviting you to zoom in on the little details that make a big difference in the social media post below.

Oh, and by the way, you can zoom in on the styling cues of the said 2015 concept car, in its original form, in the image gallery above.

