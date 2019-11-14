autoevolution

2020 Land Rover Defender Gets Pushed to the Limit on No Time to Die Movie Set

14 Nov 2019
by
That the 2020 Land Rover Defender would be making an appearance in the upcoming, 25th James Bond installment is never a secret – or, at least, it wasn’t anymore after photos of the muddy car on location leaked on social media last August.
Here’s official confirmation, along with a teaser from of what we’re to expect from the Defender. Land Rover USA doesn’t show actual content from the movie, but the footage shows the Defender being properly put through its paces. Stunt driver and W Series racing driver Jess Hawkins and stunt coordinator Lee Morrison roll it, jump it and test its off-roading capabilities thoroughly.

Hawkins’ satisfied conclusion is that she “could do this all day” because everything she threw at the Defender, it was able to take. And, while her car and the other Defenders used in the film are most likely adapted to withstand rougher handling than the commercial version, there is no doubt that the Defender will be fun to drive. This video is very eloquent on that.

No Time to Die is the 25th James Bond installment and probably the last one starring Daniel Craig. For the record, Craig himself is nowhere to be seen in this video, for at least a couple of reasons off the top of our head: he doesn’t do his own stunts and this was probably a second unit.

Shooting for the film actually wrapped a while back and it’s now in post-production, ahead of an April 8, 2020 release date. Expect more info on the cars that appear in it (and it’s quite an impressive roster, including 4 Aston Martin models) to start popping up as the release date draws near and the promo tour kicks off in full force.

Craig too will have a story or two to tell by then, with or without cars.

