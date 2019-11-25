autoevolution

Bosozoku E30 BMW 3 Series Has JDM Dustpan Aero and Exhaust

The most successful touring car of its era, maybe ever, the anchor for the whole M sedan family - the BMW E30 series is many things. However, at the end of the day, people just love the shape of it.
It's an iconic design, recognized even by people who don't like BMWs or have never driven anything in their lives. Basically, it's the shape of Bavarian car design in the 80s, which flat panels leading the eyes to that black nose and quad lights. Of course, many of the cars from that era are shaped this way, partly due to the limited shapes metal could be stamped in.

We've seen all kinds of E30 modifications and honestly enjoy most of them. You can have something super-clean with some period-specific wheels or swap the motor out for a modern twin-turbo and make a drift machine. Somebody even turned it into an EV. However, the shape of the early 3 Series is very forgiving, and we're pleased to finally show something revolting, something so ugly it provokes thought, the fundamental requirement for any form of artistic expression.

Our criticism is unusually cruel, but that's what the Bosozoku style is meant to do. It's the Japanese tuning scene's middle finger to society and its rules. Obviously, this isn't a real car, but a piece by render.richter. E30 3D models should be quite easy to find, though this one was obviously modified extensively.

You've got the giant front splitter looking like a giant dustpan, followed by equally unruly side skirts and a spoiler over the back. The fender extensions are mild, but that's always been the Bosozoku way, just like the exhaust pipe that sticks out further than it should. A little externally mounted radiator is something else often seen on these projects.

If you'd like to know a little more about Bosozoku from our coverstory.


