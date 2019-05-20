autoevolution

E30 BMW 3 Series at Tesla Supercharger Is Recycling in Style

20 May 2019, 18:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Tired of only hearing about the newest Teslas and how they're faster than your favorite BMW? Not even the M3 is safe, while the classics seem positively outdated.
3 photos
E30 BMW 3 Series at Tesla Supercharger Is Recycling in StyleE30 BMW 3 Series at Tesla Supercharger Is Recycling in Style
However, a man by the name of Jon Volk with a "Built Not Bought" attitude decided to do something nobody tried before and shoehorned a Tesla powertrain into his 1992 BMW 3 Series Convertible. The E30 used to be one of the most popular German cars to modify, from custom exhausts to stance and even the odd drift special. However, we think a Tesla swap is pretty uncommon.

Using the handle @tesla_bimmer, Jon's Frankenstein creation has taken Instagram by storm. This particular photo of it "filling up" at the supercharger is particularly noteworthy because it's like catching the Queen dancing to synthwave or finding out deep-fried foods could somehow be good for your body. Shocking!

Back in 1992, this Bimmer left the factory as a 325i. We could tell you what engine that came with and how many cylinders it had, but it doesn't matter because it's been replaced with the guts of a Model S P85. A lot of custom fabrication happened under the hood, including a custom trey to hold the cells and a high-voltage control box and a charging port placed under the tiny kidney grille.

No, that's not a Tesla battery pack, since there's no space for that here. Instead, the two cells are made for the Chevy Volt and have a combined capacity of 32 kWh, which should be enough for 100 miles of driving.

We could pretend to understand how they mounted the massive Tesla motor inside the OEM suspension using 3D-modeled components. But we accept defeat gracefully and would like you guys to discover the car for yourselves. We're just happy the classic is still on the road and turning heads.

e30 bmw 3 series BMW 3 Series engine swap Tesla EV
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 