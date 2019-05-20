E30 BMW 3 Series at Tesla Supercharger Is Recycling in Style

Blue Origin and SpaceX Fight to Build NASA's Moon Lander with 9 Others

Tired of only hearing about the newest Teslas and how they're faster than your favorite BMW? Not even the M3 is safe, while the classics seem positively outdated. 3 photos



Back in 1992, this Bimmer left the factory as a 325i. We could tell you what engine that came with and how many cylinders it had, but it doesn't matter because it's been replaced with the guts of a Model S P85. A lot of custom fabrication happened under the hood, including a custom trey to hold the cells and a high-voltage control box and a charging port placed under the tiny kidney grille.



No, that's not a Tesla battery pack, since there's no space for that here. Instead, the two cells are made for the Chevy Volt and have a combined capacity of 32 kWh, which should be enough for 100 miles of driving.



We could pretend to understand how they mounted the massive Tesla motor inside the OEM suspension using 3D-modeled components. But we accept defeat gracefully and would like you guys to discover the car for yourselves. We're just happy the classic is still on the road and turning heads.



