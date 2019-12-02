autoevolution

No Time to Die First Teaser: DB5 with Gatling Guns for Headlights, Neat Stunts

2 Dec 2019
by
While a James Bond movie could probably sell by word of mouth alone, all Hollywood big productions must stick to a certain formula when it comes to marketing. This is why we’re now getting a teaser for the official first trailer for a movie.
Speaking in more concrete terms, here are about 14 seconds of the upcoming James Bond installment, called No Time to Die and scheduled for theatrical release on April 3, 2020. It’s not much in terms of storytelling, but it’s enough to give you an idea of what the movie will be like.

Unsurprisingly, it will be fast-paced, action- and stunt-packed. In the brief teaser, the legendary Aston Martin DB5, the original James Bond car, makes a short appearance, displaying Gatling guns hidden under the headlights. No Bond car or gadget is complete without secret weapons, and the DB5 makes no exception.

In another brief sequence, Bond is seen performing a jaw-dropping stunt on a motorcycle that he rides up the stairs, jumping over a barrier onto a roof – and into a crowd of people. Aston Martin with Gatling guns and flying bikes, what more could you ask from a James Bond flick?

The official storyline of No Time to Die is that Bond, portrayed for one last time by Daniel Craig, is feeling the strain of too many missions and, well, old age. He’s retired in Jamaica, but he’s called back into action by his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, who needs help with tracking down a villain with dangerous new tech. That villain is played by Rami Malek and you can probably see him as that mysterious masked figure behind the patterned glass door.

No Time to Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris and Christoph Waltz, who reprise their roles from Spectre (Madeline Swann, Moneypenny and Blofeld, respectively).

