Be as Stylish as James Bond With the Omega Seamaster Diver Limited Edition

26 Nov 2019, 12:31 UTC ·
by
Few movie characters are as charismatic or fashionable, while also deadly-dangerous and highly-efficient, as special agent in his Majesty’s Service, 007, James Bond. Throughout the franchise’s entire history, everything 007 ever put on has been impeccable down to a fault.
Omega Seamaster Diver watch released as homage to James Bond
His watches are no exception – and the film franchise has a longstanding partnership with Omega, which delivers superb timepieces with which Bond can tell the time. Even if they tell him there’s No Time to Die, if you’ll allow this pun with the official name for the 2020 installment.

For the franchise’s 50th anniversary, Omega is coming out with a limited edition watch that will allow you to look as dashing as Mr. Bond, James Bond. So here’s some consolation to knowing that you will never master his skill set or his appeal with the ladies.

Only 7,007 pieces of the James Bond Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Limited Edition will ever be made, and each will be packed with more or less subtle 007 references. For a watch that is a James Bond tribute, Omega is delivering a product that remains elegant and sophisticated, without looking like mundane movie merchandise.

The piece features a black bezel, black ceramic dial, and comes with a black rubber strap and a spare stainless steel strap. You will get the spare strap in a beautiful presentation box, together with another case for the watch, and an 18K yellow gold plate engraved with the limited-edition number of the piece in your possession.

Subtle nods to the famous spy are scattered across on the watch, both on the face and the caseback. There’s a spiral-brushed gun barrel design, the number 7 displayed in official Bond font in front of the seventh of every month in the date window, the Bond family coat-of-arms on the sapphire crystal caseback, and a secret number 50 is hidden in the luminescent material of the 10 o’clock hour-marker.

The hands and indexes crafted from 18K yellow gold come in contrast with the black of the bezel and the dial, adding to the overall feel of timeless elegance. The Bond family coat-of-arms is also made of 18K yellow gold. According to Omega, the watch is driven by the OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800 and retails for $6,500.
