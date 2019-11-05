Rare, Breathtaking 2015 Jaguar C-X75 from Spectre Can Be Yours for $800,000+

Only 5 examples of the Jaguar C-X75 were ever build before the program was canceled in 2012. In addition to these, 4 more were made specifically for the 2015 James Bond film Spectre. One of them is going up for auction, so dig deep in your wallets if you’re thinking of bidding on it.
Auction house RM Sotheby’s has listed it for its November 30 auction that will take place in Abu Dhabi. It is expected to fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million, but given its history and the fact that it’s incredibly rare, this is actually a fair price.
This beautiful beast is the number 1 stunt car used for the chase scene in Rome, when Daniel Craig’s Bond tries to get away from Mr. Hinx. It’s in excellent condition because it was used mainly as a pod car, meaning that it was fitted with a pod on the roof, in which the actual stunt driver was seated. This allowed close-ups of the actors, without them ever being in danger for not paying attention to the road.
Because this car was used as a pod car, it sustained the least damage during production. All 4 items made for the film survived production, but the others had to be taken back for repairs after shooting wrapped. This one went on the road and was used for promotional work, and even ended up in Mexico at the Mexican Grand Prix, where driver Felipe Massa took it for a spin.
The version of the C-X75 used in the film was fully bespoke. Producers turned to Jaguar and the then-defunct C-X75 because they wanted an aggressive, powerful car that would stand out as a real threat to 007. Jaguar offered them a machine that was customized for stunt work, while keeping the sleek bodywork of the exotic supercar.
This particular item comes with a sequential 6-speed manual transmission, the supercharged V8 from the F-Type, control box with toggle switches, Momo steering wheel, carbon fiber paddle shifters, and hydraulic handbrake that controls the adjustable AP Racing braking hardware. Its orange bodywork is strewn with carbon fiber accent pieces: it might not be the most subtle color for a villain wannabe, but then again, neither is the C-X75 as a whole.
With the car, the lucky new owner will also get a movie call sheet with all the stunt sequences in which it was featured, and a special spec-sheet from the Special Vehicle Operations division.
