Finally! You Can Now Smell Like Formula 1

The 2019 Formula 1 championship is all but over, with both the driver and constructor standings already featuring a champion each, but racing will continue until the checkered flag is waved one last time at the end of the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Taking place this weekend in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, the final Formula One race this season is expected to be either boring, mainly because of Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team having nothing else to prove, or packed with action for exactly the same reason.

In an attempt to bring the spotlight on the race and F1 in general, the Formula One Group has created its first-ever fragrance collection.

Following a collaboration with Designer Parfums and visionary designer Ross Lovegrove, three limited editions of 3D printed fragrance bottles have been created, all of them being “specifically inspired by the world of Formula 1, uniting technology and dynamism with heritage and storytelling.”

Not explaining exactly how, apparently five different fragrances are suspended in the three bottles, which are engulfed in H.R. Giger-like 3D printed exoskeletons.

We are leveraging the sport’s heritage and principles to build a unique fragrance brand that merges a highly legitimate approach to the perfume world with the core values of Formula 1. Being the first fragrance brand to utilize 3D printing is a huge achievement, and we look forward to pushing this even further in future years when we will offer consumers the ability to create their own customized designs,” said Dilesh Mehta, Designer Parfums Chairman & CEO.

Called Agile Embrace, which has a gold-plated exoskeleton, Fluid Symmetry (3D printed blasted titanium) and Compact Suspension, the three ingenious fragrance bottles will go on sale in March 2020, when the next F1 Championship begins. There was no mention of pricing or availability, but they certainly don't look like there were made for budget-conscious perfume lovers.
