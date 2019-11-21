Schumacher Documentary Postponed Indefinitely, Fans Expect 2020 Release

Filled with a ceaseless desire to win and a tenacious determination to be the best, he quickly became one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all time in the world of motorsport.The documentary about his life, Schumacher, that was scheduled to be released on 5th of December 2019, will keep the fans waiting some more as the premiere was delayed indefinitely.“The grand release of Schumacher has been postponed.” was the official statement of from B/14 Film. “The direction and production would like to allow even more time for the completion of the film due to the very extensive material. The new starting date will be announced in due course.”It is reported that the directing team gathered too much material and need much more time for editing the documentary than they originally predicted, in order to produce a quality motion picture. Announced in May, the movie promises to tell the story of the pilot from his carting times until the well-known injury that occurred while skiing in the Alps.Besides the obvious, his Formula 1 career, not much is known as to what the directors will put their focus on, but it’s already known that they have a green light from Michael’s wife Corinna, and his two children Mick and Eugene.The movie is being directed by the same team crew that delivered “Boris Becker – Der Spieler”, the documentary about the life of the multiple tennis champion, and that gives us a bit of breathing space as they did a good job with that.The release of the documentary was supposed to be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the German born champion, as well as the 25th anniversary of his first championship title.