Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels

4 How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1

3 Red Bull Racing Beats Record to Set New Fastest Pit Stop in the History of F1

2 Red Bull Takes Formula 1 Car to Stratosphere for Free Fall Pit Stop

More on this:

Think You Can Beat Lewis Hamilton on Track? Gran Turismo Sport Lets You Prove It

Racing simulators, make no mistake, are rounding up to become success stories that manage to pull massive amounts of capital in this digital world. 11 photos



Lewis Hamilton, newly crowned Formula 1 world champion for the sixth time, has been associated with Gran Turismo Sport from the incipient stages of the game, helping the developers fine tune the game by providing feedback, and setting reference lap times for fans try to and beat.



You could have had a run at attacking the time Lewis set on Nurburgring GP in a



A total of ten challenges will be added to the game, allowing the opportunity to tackle them in the beautiful 1989 Le Mans winner AMG GT3. To be honest it’s not a big surprise that this add-on only lets you play with Mercedes cars, as five of the six world titles that Lewis won were in Mercs.



The world of motorsport offered us a lot of great racers, but this would be the first time that a Formula 1 world champion, at the peak of his career, will share his racing technique and philosophy. Besides the time attacks, training videos have been recorded for some of the tracks, in which Lewis will reveal some of his best kept secrets.



If the game spoiled us with a bunch of free updates in its two year life, adding cars and circuits on a monthly basis, for the privilege of racing against Lewis you will have to pay a nominal fee. The add-on will make its appearance on the PlayStation Store on 28th of November.



And that’s kind of understandable taking into account that they are reshaping the way motorsport enthusiasts train and get track education.Lewis Hamilton, newly crowned Formula 1 world champion for the sixth time, has been associated with Gran Turismo Sport from the incipient stages of the game, helping the developers fine tune the game by providing feedback, and setting reference lap times for fans try to and beat.You could have had a run at attacking the time Lewis set on Nurburgring GP in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 , but everything was unofficial. That was until this week, when Polyphony Digital Studios decided to give everybody the opportunity to fight against the Formula 1 legend, and try to beat his records.A total of ten challenges will be added to the game, allowing the opportunity to tackle them in the beautiful 1989 Le Mans winner Sauber Mercedes C9 , and the Mercedes-GT3. To be honest it’s not a big surprise that this add-on only lets you play with Mercedes cars, as five of the six world titles that Lewis won were in Mercs.The world of motorsport offered us a lot of great racers, but this would be the first time that a Formula 1 world champion, at the peak of his career, will share his racing technique and philosophy. Besides the time attacks, training videos have been recorded for some of the tracks, in which Lewis will reveal some of his best kept secrets.If the game spoiled us with a bunch of free updates in its two year life, adding cars and circuits on a monthly basis, for the privilege of racing against Lewis you will have to pay a nominal fee. The add-on will make its appearance on the PlayStation Store on 28th of November.

load press release