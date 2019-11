We'll get to the details of the render in a minute, but let's take some time to elaborate on the intro, shall we?You see, this modernized 512 BB first showed up in July. We're talking about the work of Gurdeep Panesar , a designer whose resume includes a position at Jaguar Land Rover. Well, the gearhead is now back with a fresh take on the matter - you'll notice this in the first Instagram post below, while the other three bring the July images.And the message delivered alongside today's image is the key here: "A little revist for the 512BB, hoping next year I can collab with someone and make a SEMA build!"Speaking of the Vegas venue, this year's edition of the event hosted a heavily modded Ferrari F355 (twin-turbo, big wing and all). Sure, the F355 isless rare than the 512 BB (think: 11,273 vs. 929 units) and therefore you can buy the former for about a third of the latter's price - based on a brief search, it looks like $250,000 is a reasonable price for adorning one's garage with the Berlinetta Bialbero. But, given how things work in the custom car industry these days, the said differences might not be enough to get in the way of such a build.Then again, the project could always be based on a replica, as it was the case with the widebody Lamborghini Miura released by Japanese developer Liberty Walk Returning to the rendering itself, this mixes multiple ingredients aimed at making the late 70s icon a track animal by contemporary standards. So, from the widebody approach, to the F1-style intakes and the noticeable wing, there are plenty of pixels to gaze at.Meanwhile in the real world, an example of the just-as-rare 512 BBi (the fuel-injected "upgrade" of which only 1,007 were built), has been recently restored to its former glory and now greets the world in its Verde Germolio attire.