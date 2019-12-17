F1 Heiress Tamara Ecclestone Robbed of $65 Million in Jewelry in Major Heist

Tamara Ecclestone, television personality, model and socialite better known for being one of the three daughters of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, got robbed of all her jewelry in a massive heist that took place at her London mansion.
Ecclestone, her husband and their daughter had just left the country for Lapland for the holidays, and she made sure she let the world know it by posting a photo of a private jet on her Instagram page. Inside sources tell the British media that, much like it happened to Kim Kardashian with the Paris robbery, Ecclestone too made it easier for the thieves to track her and keep an inventory of her jewelry.
Seeing how they made off with $65.6 million worth of diamonds, they could only get a rough estimate of how much stuff she had. The Sun reports that 3 men broke into her home through the garden and went directly to the 2 safes inside the mansion at Palace Green, Kensington – aka Billionaire Row.
They were inside the house for roughly 50 minutes before a security guard stumbled upon them, which in itself is strange seeing how the mansion has 24-hour surveillance and an entire army of security guards. This, in addition to the Diplomatic Protection Group police officers that patrol the posh neighborhood.
The same media outlet reports that, among the items taken was a Cartier bangle worth $105,000 alone, a diamond-studded Rolex, a rare Hublot and other items priced at more than $130,000 each. The 3 thieves took all of Tamara’s jewelry, emptying the safe in her bedroom and were in the process of cleaning out her husband’s safe as well when they were interrupted.
By the time the Met Police responded to the call, they were gone. A rep for Ecclestone says, “I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter. Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”
She did not return to the UK to help with the investigation but continued to post vacation photos on her IG feed as news of the burglary broke. Her father Bernie tells the Mail that they believe the heist was an inside job and that the cops asked Tamara not to interfere in the investigation, though she’s supposedly working with them to determine what exactly was taken. The Met Police are asking for help with tracking down the suspects.
Ecclestone bought the 55-room mansion on Billionaire Row in 2011 for a reported $59 million and spent a few more millions in giving it a makeover. It now includes an “Amazonian crystal bathtub, a private nightclub, a bowling alley, a subterranean swimming pool, a beauty salon, a dog spa and a car lift,” according to Forbes.
All respectable billionaires should have dog spas in their mansions.
Neighbors in the gated community include Prince William and Kate, Roman Abramovich, the Sultan of Brunei and Wang Jianlin, China’s richest man.
