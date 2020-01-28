2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Spied Almost Undisguised, Looks Hot

Did Mercedes deliberately make the normal GLE look like a sack of potatoes just so the GLE 63 Coupe would be the superstar of the family? Today, we've captured the BMW X6 M rival almost undisguised, and it's to our liking.
SUV-coupe combos have been around for many years. In fact, they're now trickling into mainstream segments too. But only Mercedes-AMG could ever rival the iconic BMW X6 M.
This is a battle as old as time itself, predating social media - what's the best sports car to make people jealous of you, a BMW or a Mercedes? But the fight has moved away from roadsters with V12 engine into SUVs that can apparently do everything.
We have a pretty good understanding of the performance this model will offer, with Mercedes-AMG unveiling the high-roofed GLE 63 S back in November 2019, at the LA Auto Show. This "Coupe" version just chops a couple of inches for the sake of style.
Mercedes will undoubtedly boast that the GLE 63 Coupe is nothing like its sister model, that its suspension is tuned differently or the bodywork has very little in common. But this tyle of SUV still feels like a cash grab, costing more money and offering less space in return. Heck, it might even be heavier, as in the case of the smaller GLC Coupe.
In North America, two powertrains will be offered, both twin-turbo 4-liter V8s that benefit from mild-hybrid technology. An AMG 63 will get you 563 hp and 50 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet) of torque whereas the AMG 63 S will offer 603 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
But we're not sure what's happening in Europe. Performance vehicles are disappearing from every segment, and Mercedes has already said that about 80% of its AMGs will suffer. So this means the GLE 63 Coupe will arrive in limited numbers or not be offered at all.
When it comes to performance, both versions should be able to reach 62mph in about 4 seconds on their way to 155 mph (250 km/h). An electronic de-restriction to 174 mph (280 km/h) is among the many options, along with better exhaust or carbon fiber trim bits.
