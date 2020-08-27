2021 Audi S3 Coupe Rendering Looks Like a Front-Wheel Drive Sports Car

5 2021 Genesis G70 Facelift Rendered With Brand’s New Quad Lamps and Crest Grille

Audi recently released the all-new generation of the S3 performance compact. It was shown in the hatchback and sedan styles, which will be the only ones available. 83 photos



You already know what we're going to say next, that instead of a convertible, they should just turn it into a 2-door coupe. The body style seems kind of pointless at first. But if you think about it, almost every 2-door car with a German badge eventually becomes collectible, even the ugly ones.



The new S3 definitely isn't ugly. On the face of it, it seems that Audi reduced quality and attention to detail a little so it could hardcore-focus on Lamborghini-like design. Everywhere you look, this car has a sharp crease or air intake. Sure, some of them are fake, but that's the price you pay.



Helping us visualize the 2021 Audi S3 Coupe is this rendering by



About two years ago, the German automaker decided to scrap a few of its unprofitable body styles, streamlining the roster and making room for the EVs. Two versions of the A3 fell victim, the 3-door and the convertible, much as it happened with the Golf sister car. Of course, the S3 models also suffered.

You already know what we're going to say next, that instead of a convertible, they should just turn it into a 2-door coupe. The body style seems kind of pointless at first. But if you think about it, almost every 2-door car with a German badge eventually becomes collectible, even the ugly ones.

The new S3 definitely isn't ugly. On the face of it, it seems that Audi reduced quality and attention to detail a little so it could hardcore-focus on Lamborghini-like design. Everywhere you look, this car has a sharp crease or air intake. Sure, some of them are fake, but that's the price you pay.

Helping us visualize the 2021 Audi S3 Coupe is this rendering by X-Tomi Design. It's like a sedan with longer front doors and sexier lines. The first S3 was only available as a 3-door, and the two after that offered it as the base model. In addition, you can pretend that it's a budget Ur Quattro.

In case the specs haven't reached your corner of the world yet, know that the 2021 S3 models come with a 2.0 TFSI producing 306 HP (310 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. This allows them to reach 62mph (100 km/h) in 4.8 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). So it's basically the same as before, just a lot sharper-looking. The only major upside is that prices have lingered largely the same. Stay tuned for the U.S.-spec models, which should be announced by the end of this fall.