Mercedes EQS Loses Camo, Shows Torpedo-Shaped Body

Here's the latest batch of spy pics of the Mercedes EQS, the luxury giant's hot all-electric flagship. We also have a video for the fans of fake exhaust sounds from electric cars. 12 photos



We don't know if the



With a lot of the original camo now gone, we can see that the EQS is torpedo-shaped, probably designed for the ultimate aerodynamic streamlining. It's like a fat dolphin. This won't go well with the people who like AMGs with giant grilles and bulging fenders.



Strangely, the EQS does have a strong exhaust note, even though this isn't coming from an internal combustion engine. Instead, it comes with dual motors that pack a total of 469 horsepower, if the preview concept they released is to be believed.



Will that be enough to swap your V8 muscle for an EV ? Probably not. However, the EQS is for the people who want to try something new. It's a minimalist interior, a science experiment and a luxury toy all rolled into one package.



When the concept got shown in 2019, the Frankfurt crowd was impressed by the 500 individual LEDs of the four holographic lenses which allowed the headlights to perform 3D light shows. BMW and Audi seem to have similar ideas, though we can't see it as anything more than a gimmick.



The real difference-maker is the range, as Mercedes has set itself a rather ambitious target of 435 miles on the European test cycle. That's rather a lot for a projected 100 kWh pack and about double what the 2020 EQC 400 achieves 80 kWh pack. Unfortunately for both, the Tesla has a lead and is pushing it every day.



