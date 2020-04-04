2022 Mercedes C-Class Shows Two Grille Designs, New Interior in Spy Video

Mercedes is testing a bunch of prototypes of the all-new C-Class sedan in Germany right now. Stuttgart car spotter Walko was thus able to capture footage of these two models that appear to have slightly different styling packs. What's really interesting is that the camo has just begun to be removed, revealing satin paint underneath.
The CLA and A-Class are nice, but the cheapest Mercedes models we take seriously belong to the C-Class family. They are so good at packing lots of comfort and features inside a compact package. And the good news is that the segment has stabilized in Europe, probably meaning that this can be a profitable model.
Still, we know that Mercedes isn't taking any risks with the body styles. They are not going to offer a convertible because it didn't sell well. Also, at least one coupe should be kicked from the range, this or the E-Class.
We believe that one of the prototypes here has the sportier AMG Line body kit. That features a distinctive grille, bumpers and perhaps even performance enhancements like slightly wider tires. What equipment line you get probably influences the shape of your steering wheel and other interior features. Speaking of the interior, this can be quickly glanced at in the spy video, though we already know what the Germans are doing with the infotainment screen.
The 2022 model year C-Class has been repeatedly rendered in recent months, and the consensus is that it looks like a smaller version of the E-Class facelift. So we'll quickly move our focus to the engines, most of which are expected to be four-cylinder 2-liter turbo units with mild or full hybrid assistance.
These will have outputs ranging from about 150 to over 300 horsepower in Europe, and even the C63 is rumored to be replaced by a hybrid 2-liter setup with less power. America, meanwhile, should continue to offer only the C 300 with about 270 horsepower.
